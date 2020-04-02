Traffic records smashed amidst coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

2 April 2020

Many online publications in South Africa have seen a dramatic increase in readership as people look for reliable news about the coronavirus outbreak.

This is according to the latest figures from Narratiive, the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa.

Narratiive showed there has been a 32% increase in unique browsers and 26% increase in page views of prominent publishers since the coronavirus outbreak started.

This, the company said, illustrates the importance of domestic publishers in times of crisis as they are the main trusted source of news.

“People, in general, move away from obtaining the latest facts on breaking news from social channels and instead rely on their local domestic publishers,” said Greg Mason, Narratiive’s regional lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Social media becomes peoples’ crutch and support structure, while domestic publishers become their trusted source of news.”

Mason also urged companies to support publishers during this time. “Companies should rally behind local publishers and support the fantastic work they are doing,” he said.

The chart below shows the publisher traffic growth over the past few weeks.

Top publications in South Africa

In March, News24 was the top publisher with over 12 million unique browsers and 135 million page views. Other top performers included IOL, TimesLive, and BusinessTech.

The tables below show the readership of top South African publications during March 2020.

Top Publications in South Africa
Website Readers (Unique Browsers) Page Views
News24 12.1 million 135 million
IOL 7.7 million 38 million
TimesLive 7.4 million 38 million
BusinessTech 5.6 million 15 million
TheSouthAfrican 5.1 million 17 million
Fin24 4.6 million 16 million
Citizen 4.6 million 17 million
EWN 4.6 million 21 million
BusinessInsider 4.6 million 21 million
SowetanLive 3.8 million 17 million
MSN 3.5 million 37 million
MyBroadband 3.2 million 10 million
Daily Maverick 3.0 million 10 million
Health24 2.8 million 7 million
Top Online Publishers in South Africa
Publisher Readers (Unique Browsers) Page Views
24.com 25.7 million 576 million
Arena Holdings 13.4 million 72 million
Caxton Digital 11.2 million 47 million
Independent Online 8.8 million 47 million
MyBroadband 7.8 million 26 million
Primedia Broadcasting 7.2 million 28 million
The South African 5.1 million 17 million
MediaMark 3.6 million 37 million
The Daily Maverick 3.0 million 10 million
Sabido 2.7 million 9 million
BBC 2.4 million 14 million
AME 2.4 million 11 million
Maroela Media 2.4 million 3 million
Kagiso Media Limited 2.1 million 6 million
SABC 2.0 million 6 million

