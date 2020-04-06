Google services downtime in South Africa

South Africans have reported issues accessing various Google services on Monday 6 April 2020.

Downdetector showed a big increase in reports for problems experienced with YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services from 7:00 on Monday.

Several users on the site reported being unable to use their Gmail accounts or Google cloud services.

“Can’t access mail, chats or hangouts. Today is the worst but I have been having intermittent issues for the past week,” one user said.

“Mine has been down for the last 10 minutes as far as I know,” another said.

ISP RSAWEB has confirmed on Twitter that it was aware of the problem.

“Our engineers have observed an intermittent issue accessing various Google apps including, Gmail, Google Maps, etc,” RSAWEB said.

“The issue is 3rd party (Google) related and is affecting various ISP’s in South Africa.”

Google looking into the problem

MyBroadband has learned that the Google peering issue in South Africa has been reported to the Google Network Operations Centre and that they are investigating.

A source confirmed that local network operators and service providers are being kept informed.

The graphs below show the increase in reports on Downdetector for Google services, Gmail, and YouTube.

