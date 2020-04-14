New Solidarity Fund website built in under 2 days

EOH and its subsidiary iOCO have built a new website for the Solidarity Fund in under 48 hours, making it possible for South Africans to donate to the fund.

The Solidarity Fund was set to up to help to fight the spread of the coronavirus, care for those in hospital, and support those whose lives have been disrupted.

Through this fund, individuals and organisations will be able to support these efforts through secure, tax-deductible donations.

The Solidarity Fund is independently administered and will work with other initiatives to achieve these objectives.

The administration will be done through professional managers and organisations in the private sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Gloria Serobe as the chairperson of the fund with Adrian Enthoven as deputy chairperson.

EOH helps for free

EOH is a technology partner to the Solidarity Fund web presence, a project which has been undertaken on a pro bono basis.

The Solidarity Fund provides visitors with the ability to donate to the fund through direct bank deposits, EFT, debit card, credit card, PayPal, and SnapScan payments.

“In response to the threat of the COVID-19, the most effective weapon we have is solidarity,” said EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

“Those who are healthy need to protect those who are at risk, and those who have the intellectual and financial resources need to use them to support those without.”

“I have, in my personal capacity, donated to the Solidarity Fund, and I urge those of you with the wherewithal to do so to join me,” Van Coller said.