Facebook’s new desktop site with dark mode is now available

Facebook has announced its redesigned desktop site is now available globally.

The company said the revamped interface for Facebook on the web is faster, easier to use, and puts less strain on users’ eyes with its support for dark mode.

Development of the new site was announced back in April 2019 at the F8 conference.

Facebook said it spent months engaging with people on how to improve its web-based experience, after it had previously focused much of its attention on its mobile app.

The new Facebook site was gradually rolled out to users starting in January and is now accessible to all of the platform’s browser-based users.

Facebook said navigation has also been streamlined to work as well as on the mobile app.

One of the primary features of the new layout is the addition of tabs for easier navigation between the user’s Home Feed, Pages, Groups, Marketplace and Watch.

These sections can be navigated to by clicking on icons located at the top of the Facebook home screen.

Those who’ve grown comfortable with the previous layout will be happy to know that the sections can still be accessed via the left side menu.

The other big change is the introduction of a dark mode, which lowers the overall brightness of the Facebook interface by replacing white and light grey colours with black and dark grey.

To enable the feature, users must click on the drop-down arrow at the top right of the home screen, navigate down to the “Dark mode” option and click to turn it on.

Now read: Facebook bug crashed major iPhone apps including TikTok and Spotify