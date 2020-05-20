Excellent results for content marketing campaigns during lockdown

The extended lockdown and subsequent economic downturn have placed tremendous pressure on companies to optimise their marketing spend and ensure they get the best possible ROI.

The need for top-performing advertising campaigns has seen many South African businesses move to online advertising because of its higher ROI.

The biggest growth area during the lockdown was content marketing, which includes sponsored articles, social media posts, and newsletters.

MyBroadband Marketing Director Cara Muller said they have seen a spike in companies taking content marketing campaigns in the past two months.

She said many companies are using these campaigns to target specific market segments through custom articles and social media posts.

“These campaigns have been very effective at getting their messages to the right audience and creating awareness around their products and services,” Muller said.

Codehesion’s successful content marketing campaign

One company which used content marketing very effectively is Codehesion, which is well known for creating world-class smartphone apps for South African companies.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said in a recent article he faced a challenge after starting the company: How could he let the market know that Codehesion was the best company in South Africa for mobile app development?

Beyers opted for an online-only content marketing strategy – which consisted of sponsored articles and social media promotions – and it paid off handsomely.

“It worked exceptionally well. Over the past year this strategy sent over 24,000 people to our website, which resulted in many leads and millions in business,” Beyers said.

Codehesion also received a large number of backlinks to its website from sponsored articles, which increased its Google SEO ranking and resulted in over 2,200 visits from organic Google search traffic.

Codehesion provided an overview of the success of its content marketing strategy over the past 12 months below.