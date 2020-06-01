Record readership for South African online news publications – Top websites and publishers revealed

South African online news publications are on the forefront of providing accurate and timely information about the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently applauded the media for its indispensable contribution to the national effort to confront this crisis.
“Through its reporting on the disease, the media has helped to inform and empower South Africans, stimulate public debate, and promote accountability,” Ramaphosa said.
“The media has had to fulfil this role under the difficult conditions of lockdown, which has required new ways of working and reaching readers, listeners and viewers.”
The preferred method for millions of South African to access information about COVID-19 was using online resources.
With the widespread distribution of fake news and false reports on social media, South Africans flocked to online publications for reliable news.
The importance of trusted news was clearly visible in the record readership numbers of South Africa’s top online news publications during the lockdown.
South Africa’s largest online news publication, News24, grew its readership to 11.6 million unique browsers in May.
IOL, BusinessTech, and TimesLive also attracted very large audiences over the last month with 8.7 million, 8.2 million, and 6.9 million unique browsers respectively.
The table below lists the readership figures for South Africa’s largest online publications, based on the May 2020 Narratiive report.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for South Africa’s top websites.
|Biggest Online Publications in South Africa
|Website
|Unique Browsers
|Page Views
|News24.com
|11,631,619
|112525912
|Iol.co.za
|8,734,456
|37623092
|BusinessTech.co.za
|8,197,624
|31969190
|Timeslive.co.za
|6,922,031
|30318921
|Thesouthafrican.com
|5,258,741
|17897338
|Businessinsider.co.za
|5,147,233
|22589774
|Citizen.co.za
|4,437,502
|21366391
|Ewn.co.za
|4,161,455
|18427418
|Dailymaverick.co.za
|3,830,819
|13320941
|MyBroadband.co.za
|3,265,394
|10557570
|Fin24.com
|2,991,480
|10119696
|Msn.com
|2,943,569
|29791057
|Sowetanlive.co.za
|2,746,077
|11182282
|Enca.com
|2,629,054
|7597248
|Businesslive.co.za
|2,600,473
|8869505
|Channel24.co.za
|2,557,253
|7318347
|Maroelamedia.co.za
|2,315,090
|22783194
|Netwerk24.com
|2,190,531
|15542543
|City Press
|1,921,429
|4773134
|Capetownetc.com
|1,914,617
|4541741
|Biggest Online Tech Publications in South Africa
|Website
|Unique Browsers
|Page Views
|MyBroadband.co.za
|3,265,394
|10,557,570
|Techcentral.co.za
|306,331
|597,374
|Itweb.co.za
|261,290
|462,122
|Engineeringnews.co.za
|100,155
|187,579
|Memeburn.com
|79,674
|106,284
|Biggest Online Business Publications in South Africa
|Website
|Unique Browsers
|Page Views
|BusinessTech.co.za
|8,197,624
|31,969,190
|Businessinsider.co.za
|5,147,233
|22,589,774
|Fin24.com
|2,991,480
|10,119,696
|Businesslive.co.za
|2,600,473
|8,869,505
|Moneyweb.co.za
|1,746,992
|8,430,300
Biggest online publishers in South Africa
Narratiive Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.
24.com is by far the largest online publisher in South Africa, with a combined readership of 24 million unique browsers across its online news publications.
It is followed by Arena Holdings, Caxton Digital, MyBroadband, and Independent Online.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.
|Biggest Online Publishers in South Africa
|Publisher
|Prominent Publications
|Unique Browsers
|Page Views
|24.com
|News24, Fin24, Business Insider
|24,276,993
|471,148,156
|Arena Holdings
|TimesLive, Sowetan Live, Business Live
|12,366,585
|60,916,995
|Caxton Digital
|Citizen, All4Women
|11,041,643
|51,133,068
|MyBroadband
|MyBroadband, BusinessTech
|10,259,924
|42,534,073
|Independent Online
|IOL, Daily Voice
|9,780,968
|46,756,753
|Primedia Broadcasting
|EWN, Cape Talk
|6,159,704
|24,263,441
|The South African
|The South African
|5,258,741
|17,897,338
|The Daily Maverick
|The Daily Maverick
|3,830,819
|13,320,941
|MediaMark
|MSN, Kaya FM
|3,008,273
|30,014,506
|Sabido
|ENCA
|2,665,106
|8,154,011
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.