New Facebook tool helps you trash embarrassing old posts

Facebook has launched a new feature called Manage Activity which makes it possible for users to delete or archive old posts in bulk.

This is great news for Facebook users who want to clear up their post history, whether they want to delete embarrassing old posts or just update their timeline.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” the company explained.

With Manage Activity, users are provided with a listed overview of all their posts and have the option to check which ones they would like to send to trash or archive.

Trashing a post will delete it from your Facebook timeline, so users who are typically permitted to view your posts will no longer see them.

Posts sent to the trash can be restored for up to 30 days after their initial deletion, unless the user chooses to completely remove them before this.

Selecting to archive a post will move it to a location on your account so only you are able to view it.

“For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook,” the company noted.

Manage Activity will first be available on mobile and Facebook Lite, with a future launch slated for Facebook on desktops.

How to use Manage Activity

To access the feature, navigate to your Activity Log from your profile.

At the top of the screen, tap “Manage Activity” and select “Your posts” in the pop-up menu.

This will give you a bulk view of all your posts sorted by date.

From here, you can also refine posts through filters including category, date and people.

This allows you to show only posts within a certain date range or which may include certain people, and delete or archive them.

The Archive and Trash locations can be found next to the Filters option above the list of your posts.

Below is a video of how the Manage Activity feature works.

