Here is the full list of zero-rated websites in South Africa

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) has announced that almost 1,000 local websites are either already zero-rated or are currently in the process of being zero-rated.
This means that all South Africans are available to access these websites over fixed or mobile data as long as the country remains in a coronavirus-related national state of disaster.
The organisation maintains a full list of zero-rated websites in South Africa which is updated every Monday.
ISPA said that earlier during the lockdown it had issued a call for ISPs and other ICT service providers to take steps to support Internet users engaged in online education.
These steps include zero-rating educational traffic, temporarily increasing data caps for selected customers, and providing free lifeline data to consumers.
“ISPA continues to work closely with partners at TENET (Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa) and many other relevant stakeholders to develop practical advice for ISPs on how to identify national educational resources,” the company said.
“Any web-based educational or health resource which helps to meet challenges created by the pandemic may apply to be zero-rated.”
An application for zero-rating must be approved by the Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, or the Department of Health.
Zero-rating process
ISPA noted that zero-rating Internet traffic is surprisingly complex and requires the cooperation of all levels of network providers.
“Furthermore, not all network configurations can support zero-rating,” ISPA said.
“The inherent intricacies of the process notwithstanding, consumers still need to know which sites are zero-rated as some are reportedly checking mobile data airtime balances to determine if a local website deemed critical to beating COVID-19 has, in fact, been zero-rated.”
Mobile networks have also zero-rated a number of services and websites in accordance with directives from the Competition Commission.
Mobile networks including Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom have zero-rated various educational and data management portals in addition to the websites which have been zero-rated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zero-rated websites
The full list of zero-rated websites in South Africa is shown below.
|Website
|URL
|COVID-19 Corona Virus South African Resource Portal
|www.sacoronavirus.co.za
|African Storybook
|www.africanstorybook.org
|CAPS Radio
|www.capsradio.co.za
|Department of Basic Education
|www.education.gov.za
|Department of Basic Education administration functions
|smartdbe.doe.gov.za
|Department of Basic Education cloud
|dbecloud.org.za
|Department of Basic Education curriculum content resources
|dbecontent.bhelela.com
|Department of Basic Education email facilities
|webmail.doe.gov.za
|Eastern Cape Department of Education
|www.ecdoe.co.za
|Eastern Cape Department of Education curriculum resources
|www.eccurriculum.co.za
|Eastern Cape Department of Education examination resources
|www.ecexams.co.za
|Free State Department of Education
|www.education.fs.gov.za
|Gauteng Department of Education online admissions
|www.gdeadmissions.gov.za
|Gauteng Digital Platform
|www.gauteng.gov.za
|Khan Academy
|www.khanacademy.org
|Khan Academy in IsiXhosa
|xh.khanacademy.org
|Khan Academy in IsiZulu
|zu.khanacademy.org
|KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education
|www.kzneducation.gov.za
|KwaZulu-Natal Funda eLearning Portal
|kznfunda.kzndoe.gov.za
|Limpopo Department of Education
|www.edu.limpopo.gov.za
|Mpumalanga Department of Education
|www.mpumalanga.gov.za
|North West Department of Education
|desd.nwpg.gov.za
|Northern Cape Department of Education
|ncdoe.ncpg.gov.za
|Tech Teachers
|www.techteachers.co.za
|Western Cape Education Department
|wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za
|Western Cape Education Department ePortal
|wcedeportal.co.za
|Xander language applications
|xander.co.za
|Cambridge University Press South Africa
|cup.co.za
|WorksheetCloud Live Lessons
|www.worksheetcloud.com
|University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning
|www.ukznextendedlearning.com
|University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning
|www.ukznextendedlearning.co.za
|2Simple
|2simple.com
|Cape Teaching & Leadership Institute
|wcedctli.co.za
|Limina
|courses.limina.co.za
|Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy
|vulabula.molteno.co.za
|Telematic Schools Project
|schools.sun.ac.za
|Western Cape Education Department COVID-19 Teacher Support
|wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/covid19
|Western Cape Education Department Demystify Coding in Education
|wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/coding
|Western Cape Education Department eLearning
|wcedelearn.westerncape.gov.za
|Western Cape Education Department eTeacher
|wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/eteacher
|Western Cape Education Department ICT Adoption Strategy
|wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/adoption-online
|Western Cape Education Department Innovation Hubs
|wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/hubs
|Gauteng Community Education and Training College
|gcetc.edu.za
|Northern Cape Community Education and Training College
|www.nccetc.edu.za
|Northern West Community Education and Training College
|nw.cetc.edu.za
|University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning
|online.ukznextendedlearning.co.za
|HeyMath!
|www.heymath.co.za, www.heymaths.co.za
|MathsBuddy
|www.mathsbuddy.co.za
|Snapplify Education
|www.snapplify.com
|Via Afrika
|viaafrika.com
|Boland TVET College
|www.bolandcollege.com
|Boland TVET College
|moodle.bolandcollege.com
|Buffalo City TVET College
|www.bccollege.co.za
|Capricorn TVET College
|www.capricorncollege.edu.za
|Central Johannesburg TVET College
|www.cjc.edu.za
|Coastal TVET College
|www.coastalkzn.co.za
|College of Cape Town for TVET
|www.cct.edu.za
|Coltech Computer Training
|*.coltech.co.za
|Department of Higher Education and Training administration functions
|smarthet.dhet.gov.za
|Department of Higher Education and Training administration services
|www.dhet.gov.za
|Department of Higher Education and Training career development services
|www.careerhelp.org.za
|Department of Higher Education and Training content repository
|www.nols.gov.za
|Department of Higher Education and Training intranet
|intranet.dhet.gov.za
|Department of Higher Education and Training National Career Advice Portal
|ncap.careerhelp.org.za
|Eastcape Midlands TVET College
|www.emcol.co.za
|Ehlanzeni TVET College
|www.ehlanzenicollege.co.za
|Ekurhuleni East TVET College
|www.eec.edu.za
|Ekurhuleni West TVET College
|www.ewc.edu.za
|Elangeni TVET College
|www.efet.co.za
|Esayidi TVET College
|www.esayidifet.co.za
|False Bay TVET College
|www.falsebaycollege.co.za
|False Bay TVET College
|falsebay.bblearn.co.za
|Flavius Mareka TVET College
|www.flaviusmareka.net
|Gert Sibande TVET College
|www.gscollege.co.za
|Gert Sibande TVET College
|gsc4me.gscollege.edu.za
|Gert Sibande TVET College
|staff.gscollege.edu.za
|Gert Sibande TVET College
|gsquiz.gscollege.edu.za
|Gert Sibande TVET College
|gssms.gscollege.edu.za
|Gert Sibande TVET College
|gscoltech.gscollege.edu.za
|Goldfields TVET College
|www.goldfieldstvet.edu.za
|Ikhala TVET College
|www.ikhala.edu.za
|Ingwe TVET College
|www.ingwecollege.edu.za
|King Hintsa TVET College
|www.kinghintsacollege.edu.za
|King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College
|www.ksdcollege.edu.za
|Lephalale TVET College
|www.leptvetcol.edu.za
|Letaba TVET College
|www.letcol.co.za
|Lovedale TVET College
|www.lovedalecollege.co.za
|Majuba TVET College
|www.majuba.edu.za
|Maluti TVET College
|www.malutitvet.co.za
|Mnambithi TVET College
|www.mnambithicollege.co.za
|Mopani South East TVET College
|www.mopanicollege.edu.za
|Motheo TVET College
|www.motheotvet.co.za
|Motheo TVET College
|class.motheotvet.co.za
|Motheo TVET College
|motheo.4ir.online
|Mthashana TVET College
|www.mthashanacollege.co.za
|Nkangala TVET College
|www.ntc.edu.za
|Northern Cape Rural TVET College
|ncrtvet.com
|Northern Cape Rural TVET College
|studlms.ncrtvet.co.za
|Northern Cape Urban TVET College
|www.ncutvet.edu.za
|Northlink TVET College
|www.northlink.co.za
|Orbit TVET College
|www.orbitcollege.co.za
|Port Elizabeth TVET College
|www.pecollege.edu.za
|SABEN Learning Management System Platform
|lms.saben.ac.za
|Sedibeng TVET College
|www.sedcol.co.za
|Sedibeng TVET College
|mysedcol.co.za
|Sedibeng TVET College
|api.mysedcol.co.za
|Sekhukhune TVET College
|www.sekhukhunetvet.edu.za
|South Cape TVET College
|www.sccollege.co.za
|South West Gauteng TVET College
|www.swgc.co.za
|Taletso TVET College
|www.taletso.edu.za
|Thekwini TVET College
|www.thekwini.edu.za
|Thekwini TVET College
|www.thekwinicollege.co.za
|Tshwane North TVET College
|www.tnc.edu.za
|Tshwane South TVET College
|www.tsc.edu.za
|TVET Central Admissions
|apply.umceli.com
|TVET Colleges South Africa
|www.tvetcolleges.co.za
|TVET Lecturer Support System
|www.tvet-lecturer-support.co.za
|Umfolozi TVET College
|www.umfolozicollege.co.za
|Umgungundlovu TVET College
|www.ufetc.edu.za
|Vhembe TVET College
|www.vhembecollege.edu.za
|Vuselela TVET College
|www.vuselelacollege.co.za
|Waterberg TVET College
|www.waterbergcollege.co.za
|West Coast TVET College
|www.westcoastcollege.co.za
|Western TVET College
|www.westcol.co.za
|Via Afrika Digital Education Academy
|vadea.viaafrika.com
|Central University of Technology learning management system
|ethuto.cut.ac.za
|Central University of Technology library resources
|druid.cut.ac.za
|Central University of Technology library resources
|ezproxy.cut.ac.za
|Central University of Technology student portal
|student.cut.ac.za
|Central University of Technology video conferencing
|cut-fs.zoom.us
|Central University of Technology VPN connection
|connect.cut.ac.za
|Central University of Technology website
|www.cut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology elearning support site
|elearning.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology examination paper repository
|exampapers.dut.ac.za.dutlib.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology ITS-Ienabler
|mercury.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology LIBCHAT: Ask a Librarian Service
|libanswers.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology library catalogue
|libcat.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Library Resource
|openscholar.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Library Resource
|openbooks.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Library Resource
|journals.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Library Resource
|libguides.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology library website
|library.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Moodle Dev-server
|tlzdev.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Moodle server
|tlzprod.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Moodle Test-server
|tlztest.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology student portal
|dutstudent.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology survey admininistration site
|surveys.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology website
|www.dut.ac.za
|Durban University of Technology Work Integrated learning
|wil.dut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology Blackboard LMS
|mutelearn.mut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology Moodle LMS
|mutmoodle.mut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology staff email (internal)
|mail.mut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology student helpdesk
|servicedesk.mut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology student self-service
|pass.mut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology student system
|ierp.mut.ac.za
|Mangosuthu University of Technology website
|www.mut.ac.za
|Rhodes University Computer Science and Information Systems Department
|www.ict.ru.ac.za
|Rhodes University learning management system
|ruconnected.ru.ac.za
|Rhodes University student administration and university website
|ross.ru.ac.za
|Rhodes University webmail
|webmail.ru.ac.za
|Sol Plaatje University Ienabler system
|ienabler.spu.ac.za
|Sol Plaatje University learner management system
|learn.spu.ac.za
|Sol Plaatje University library system
|spu.remotexs.co
|Sol Plaatje University website
|www.spu.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology exam results
|intranet.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology ICT Faculty LMS
|ec.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology learning management system
|mytutor.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology learning management system resources
|tutresource.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology library landing site
|lib.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology library search and resources
|tkplib01.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology mobile and web subsystems
|os.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology Student Information System
|ienabler.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology Student Information System
|tutprodi4ie.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology student password reset
|tut4life.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology website
|www.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem
|wwwapps.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem
|wwwapp1.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem
|app.tut.ac.za
|Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem
|k2app.tut.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape application submission website
|sbfadmissions.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape article submission website
|uwcarticles.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape elearning portal
|ikamva.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape elearning quiz portal
|ikamvaquiz.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape federated authentication
|saml.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape journals and articles subscriptions portal
|ezproxy.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape lecture video recordings
|bigblue2.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape library website
|lib.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape password change website
|mypassword.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape plagiarism website
|turnitin.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape prospectus website
|prospectus.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape published articles
|repository.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape published thesis
|etd.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape student information portal
|www.myuwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape student portal
|student.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape student registration application upload
|studentdocumentupload.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape thesis submissions
|submissions.uwc.ac.za
|University of the Western Cape website
|www.uwc.ac.za
|University of Venda Blackboard
|myuniven.univen.ac.za
|University of Venda catalogue
|univen9.univen.ac.za
|University of Venda institutional repository
|univendspace.univen.ac.za
|University of Venda My access
|univenien.univen.ac.za
|University of Venda website
|www.univen.ac.za
|Vaal University of Technology library
|library.vut.ac.za
|Vaal University of Technology primary student LMS
|vut.blackboard.com
|Vaal University of Technology research website
|www.vut-research.ac.za
|Vaal University of Technology seconday student LSM
|moodlevut.vut.ac.za
|Vaal University of Technology website
|www.vut.ac.za
|Walter Sisulu Unversity Learning Management System (Blackboard)
|wiseup.wsu.ac.za
|Walter Sisulu Unversity student email
|studmail.wsu.ac.za
|Walter Sisulu Unversity VPN Portal
|vpn.wsu.ac.za
|Walter Sisulu Unversity website
|www.wsu.ac.za
|Bishops Lavis High Schol E-Learning Portal
|blhs.co.za
|Education Cloud
|educationcloud.co.za
|Effingham Secondary School website
|www.effinghamsecondary.co.za
|Glenashley Prep School website
|glenashleyprep.co.za
|Greytown High School website
|greytownhigh.co.za
|Maritzburg College Moodle
|moodle.mcollege.co.za
|Nomaswazi High School website
|www.nomaswazionline.org.za
|Star of the Sea Convent School website
|starofthesea.co.za
|Zeekoevlei High School Moodle
|moodle.zeekoevleiss.co.za
|Zwaanswyk Academy website
|zwaanswyk.net
|Zwaanswyk High School
|www.zwaanswykhighschool.co.za
|National Institute of Occupational Health
|www.nioh.ac.za
|2Enable
|www.2enable.org
|Al-Falaah College
|alfalaah.itsi.mobi
|Al-Falaah College
|eschool.itvarsity.org
|Alexandra High School
|apollo.alexhigh.org.za
|Bishops Diocesan College
|learning.bishops.org.za
|Bishops Diocesan College
|learning.bishopsprep.org.za
|Brettonwood High School
|brettonwoodhighschool.co.za
|Bryanston Primary School
|bpsonline.co.za
|Centurion Christelike Laerskool
|www.lscenturion.co.za
|Empangeni High School
|ehs.org.za
|Graeme College
|www.graemecollege.co.za
|Greytown Junior School
|greytownjunior.co.za
|Hillary Primary School
|www.hillaryprimary.co.za
|Hoërskool Elspark
|news.hselspark.co.za
|Hoërskool Hans Moore
|hansmoore.co.za
|Hoërskool Heidelberg
|www.hsheidelberg.co.za
|Hoërskool Montana
|www.hsmontana.co.za
|Hoërskool Reitz
|reitzhs.co.za
|HTS Welkom
|htswelkom.co.za
|Hyde Park High School
|www.hydepark.gp.school.za
|Izingane Radio
|www.izinganeradio.com
|Jeppe High School for Girls
|www.jeppegirls.co.za
|King’s Education Group
|keg.edgebase.co.za
|Laerskool Ashton
|laerskoolashton.co.za
|Laerskool Bakenkop
|www.laerskoolbakenkop.co.za
|Laerskool Generaal Nicolaas Smit
|lgns.co.za
|Laerskool Lynnwood
|www.lynnies.co.za
|Martie du Plessis School
|www.martieduplessis.co.za
|Maths Curriculum Online
|maths.gsed.co.za
|Nico Malan High School
|www.nicomalan.co.za
|Phoenix Muslim School
|www.phoenixmuslimschool.co.za
|Pretoria Boys High
|boyshigh.com
|Rhodes High School
|www.rhodeshich.co.za
|Riebeek College Girls’ High School
|www.riebeekcollege.co.za
|Rosehill Primary School
|www.rosehillprimary.co.za
|Scottburgh Primary School
|www.sps.org.za
|Tendopro
|www.tendopro.co.za
|The Settlers High School
|www.settlers.org.za
|Victoria Primary School
|www.victoriaprimary.co.za
|Westville Boys’ High School
|www.wbhs.co.za
|Westville Junior Primary School
|wjps.co.za
|Cedara College of Agriculture
|cedara.studentmanager.co.za
|Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute
|student-web.elsenburg.com
|Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute
|work.student.elsenburg.com
|Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute
|www.elsenburg.com
|Fort Cox College of Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute
|fortcox.studentmanager.co.za
|FutureManagers
|www.futuremanagers.com
|Gauteng Nursing management System
|live-gpnc.apps.net.za
|Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute
|gadi.agric.za
|Higher Education & Training: Health, Wellness and Development Centre
|www.higherhealth.ac.za
|Hybrid Learning Solutions
|hybridlearning.co.za
|Ingwe TVET College LMS
|www.ingwecollegelms.co.za
|KwaZulu-Natal College of Nursing
|kzncn.kznhealth.gov.za
|Lilitha College of Nursing
|lilithacollege.co.za
|Macmillan South Africa
|www.macmillaneducation.co.za
|MyNSFAS portal
|my.nsfas.org.za
|North West College of Nursing
|health.nwpg.gov.za
|North West University Adobe Connect
|connect.nwu.ac.za
|North West University DBText – In-house databases (like exam papers)
|collections.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Dspace – Repository
|repository.nwu.ac.za
|North West University eFundi
|efundi.nwu.ac.za
|North West University eFundi
|cdn-lnx1.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GroupWise Mobile
|mob2.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GroupWise Mobile
|mob3.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GroupWise Mobile
|mob.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GroupWise mobile
|v-mob-nlx1.p.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GroupWise mobile
|imap.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|ngwnameserver.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|ngwnameserver2.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|v-vgw-nlx6.v.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|v-vgw-nlx7.v.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|v-pgw-nlx10.p.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|v-pgw-nlx11.p.nwu.ac.za
|North West University GW PO
|v-pgw-nlx4.p.nwu.ac.za
|North West University LibGuides – Subject guides and database lists
|libguides.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Library subscription resources
|nwulib.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Nextcloud
|nextcloud.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Opencast
|openc-hap-lnx1.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Sibolth auth
|shib.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Sierra – Catalogue
|sierra.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Single sign-on (SSO)
|casprd.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Student Marks, Results
|vssweb.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Student Marks, Results
|jbossprd.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Student Marks, Results Workflow
|workflowprd.nwu.ac.za
|North West University Vidyo Cpt router
|vr1-vm1-cpt1.net.vidyo.ac.za
|North West University Vidyo Jhb router
|vr1-vm1-jnb2.net.vidyo.ac.za
|North West University Vidyo Protal
|portal.net.vidyo.ac.za
|North West University Virtual labs and Desktop
|apps.nwu.ac.za
|North West University VPN
|vpn.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|commerce.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|distance.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|diyservices.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|education.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|engineering.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|health-sciences.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|humanities.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|intranet.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|law.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|learn.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|library.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|natural-sciences.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|news.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|services.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|sport.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|studies.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|theology.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|www.nwu.ac.za
|North West University website
|scd-nwu-ac-za
|North West University website
|web.nwu.ac.za
|NRF Online Grant Application System
|nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za
|NSFAS means test portal
|meanstest.nsfas.org.za
|NSFAS means test portal
|application.nsfas.org.za
|NSFAS means test portal
|fileserve.nsfas.org.za
|NSFAS website
|www.nsfas.org.za
|NSFAS website
|bpm.nsfas.org.za
|Oxford University Press South Africa Learning Zone
|learningzone.oxford.co.za
|Potchefstroom College of Agriculture
|potchagric.studentmanager.co.za
|Potchefstroom College of Agriculture
|potchagricollege.co.za
|SABINET African Journals
|journals.co.za
|Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Library server
|innopac.smu.ac.za
|Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Library server 2
|repository.smu.ac.za
|Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Main University website
|www.smu.ac.za
|Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University VPN server
|vpn.smu.ac.za
|Shuter & Shooter Publishers
|www.shuters.co.za
|South African College of Business
|www.sacob.com
|South African College of Business
|www.moodle.sacob.com
|Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute
|www.tardi.ac.za
|University of Cape Town AdobeConnect – UCT teaching and learning related
|meeting.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town authentication for student administration system
|msldap.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Library web site
|www.lib.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Online disadvantage calculator, which is part of the UCT application process
|disadvancalc.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Online student application system
|applyonline.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town open access journals for students and academics
|journals.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town open education and academic resource repository
|open.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Password Self Service
|password.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Payment processing system, includes student fees
|payonline.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town primary news site and communication to the campus community
|news.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town primary web site
|www.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Proxied authentication to academic materials and journals as well as library sites
|ezproxy.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town recorded lecture streaming service
|media.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Staff access portal to student administration system
|staffonline.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Student access portal to student administration system
|studentsonline.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Teaching and learning platform
|vula.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town Unauthenticated landing page to student administration self-service related information and queries
|publicaccess.uct.ac.za
|University of Cape Town web authentication system
|adfs.uct.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Academic Search Engine
|ujoogle.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Chatbot for student support
|regchat.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Course material for Computer Science
|adam.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Course material for dept of Mathematics
|webwork.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Library Portal
|ujlink.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Library Services
|ujcontent.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg LMS for computer science
|eve.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Student Information and Registration portal
|registration.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Student Portal
|student.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg Student Portal
|ulink.uj.ac.za
|University of Johannesburg UJ Website
|www.uj.ac.za
|University of Limpopo Library information & databases
|ultmillen.ul.ac.za
|University of Limpopo Student Information System & ERP
|ulturfapp.ul.ac.za
|University of Limpopo Website
|www.ul.ac.za
|University of Mpumalanga Intranet
|sharepoint.ump.ac.za
|University of Mpumalanga Library Website
|ump-ac-za.libguides.com
|University of Mpumalanga Moodle (Online Learning System)
|myump.ump.ac.za
|University of Mpumalanga Primo – Library
|ump.primo.exlibrisgroup.com
|University of Mpumalanga Student Management System
|ienabler.ump.ac.za
|University of Mpumalanga Website
|www.ump.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreDCS.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreEC.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreFS.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreGP.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreKZ.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreLM.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreN1.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreWC.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|cmoreWC1.chpc.ac.za
|National COVID-19 screening platform
|dmore.chpc.ac.za
|Eduroam configuration assistance tool
|cat.eduroam.org
|SAML federated authentication infrastructure
|iziko.safire.ac.za
|SAML federated authentication infrastructure
|proxy.safire.ac.za
|SAML federated authentication infrastructure
|static.safire.ac.za
|SAML federated authentication infrastructure
|login.nren.ac.za
|SANREN file sharing service
|filesender.sanren.ac.za
|UNISA Community Engagement
|radio.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Landing Page
|sbl.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Landing page – Student Applications
|applications.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Landing Page – Student Enquiries
|www.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Landing Page for student collaboration
|mylife.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Landing Portal Gateway
|my.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Content
|podcasts.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal
|mymodules.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal
|www.sbleds.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal
|www.unisaenterprise.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal (research tool)
|rsvp.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Assessments
|assignalt.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Assessments
|eportfolio.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Assessments
|stratus.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Assessments
|www2.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Authentication Service
|cas.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Collaboration
|bbb.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Collaboration
|bbb2.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Collaboration
|bbb3.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Content
|www3.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Learning Content
|mooc.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Mathematical Notation
|codecogs.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Research tool
|survey.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal Student Services
|myadmin.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Learning Portal web services
|apps.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Library – Resource Search
|encore.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Library Online
|oasis.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Online Exams
|myexams.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Registration & Assessment Services
|unisa.westeurope.cloudapp.azure.com
|UNISA Registration services
|lsa.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Registration services
|registration.unisa.ac.za
|UNISA Staff admin tool
|pqm.unisa.ac.za
|Wits University access to university cluster
|ray.core.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Big Blue Button (BBB) – Online meeting/conference tool integrated with LMS
|bbb.wits.ac.za
|Wits University FAHS – login portal for LMS and tools
|web.health.wits.ac.za
|Wits University FAHS – online learning tools
|tools.health.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library catalogue
|sierra-eds.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|innopac.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|wiredspace.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|wiredspace-extra.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|exams-archives.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|historicalpapers-atom.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|libguides.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Library resources
|truth.wwl.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Reset password
|passwordreset.wits.ac.za
|Wits University School of Therepeutic Sciences – LMS
|stselearning.health.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Science – LMS
|courses.ms.wits.ac.za
|Wits University student projects for software development, deployment
|cream-ce.core.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Student self service
|self-service.wits.ac.za
|Wits University University LMS – course material
|wits-e.wits.ac.za
|Wits University website and student portal to information and link to library
|www.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Wits – survey and data collection tool for research
|redcap.core.wits.ac.za
|Wits University Wits media/video
|view.wits.ac.za
|Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool
|affies.net
|Ashbury College
|ashburyedu.co.za
|Belvedere School
|www.belvedereschool.co.za
|Bright Star Christian Learning Centre
|brightstarchristian.co.za
|Cedarwood School
|www.cedarwoodschool.co.za
|Clarendon Park Primary School
|www.clarendonpark.co.za
|d6 Communicator
|dl.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|downloads.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|fp.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|afeed.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|ifeed.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|mobilefeeds.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|admin.d6communicator.com
|d6 Communicator
|engine.adyo.co.za
|d6 Communicator
|cdn.adyo.co.za
|d6 Connect
|capi.d6.co.za
|d6 Connect
|connect.d6.co.za
|d6 Connect
|go.d6.co.za
|d6 Connect
|dl.d6.co.za
|d6 Connect
|d6plus.co.za
|Droom Skool
|www.droomskool.co.za
|Gelofte Skool
|gelofte.co.za
|Grey College Primary School
|greycollegeprimary.com
|Grosvenor Girls High School
|www.gghs.co.za
|Hoër Tegniese Skool Eden
|www.htseden.co.za
|Hoër Volkskool Graaf-Reinet
|www.hvsgrt.org.za
|Hoërskool Brandwag
|www.brandwag.co.za
|Hoërskool Bredasdorp
|www.hsbredasdorp.co.za
|Hoërskool Centurion
|hscenturion.co.za
|Hoërskool Diamantveld
|www.diamantveld.co.za
|Hoërskool Dinamika
|www.namies.co.za
|Hoërskool Ellisras
|www.rassies.com
|Hoërskool Marais Viljoen
|www.maraisviljoen.co.za
|Hoërskool Nylstroom
|www.hsnylstroom.co.za
|Hoërskool Oosterlig
|www.hsoosterlig.co.za
|Hoërskool Sand du Plessis
|www.sannies.co.za
|Jacobsdal Primary School
|www.jakkies.com
|Laerskool Kathu
|www.laerskoolkathu.co.za
|Laerskool Krugerpark
|www.lskp.co.za
|Laerskool Worcester-Oos
|www.worcesteroos.co.za
|Northlands Primary School
|www.northlandsprimary.co.za
|Paarl Girls High School
|itsi.paarlgirlshigh.com
|Paarl Girls High School
|www.paarlgirlshigh.com
|Parkhurst Primary School
|www.parkhurstprimary.org.za
|Parow High School
|www.parowhs.co.za
|Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School Moodle Server
|41.162.25.178
|Randpark High School
|randparkhigh.co.za
|Rondebosch Boys’ Schools
|www.rondebosch.com
|Schools IT
|schoolsit.wcgschools.gov.za
|The Bostonhub
|www.bostonhub.co.za
|The Data Driven Districts (DDD) Programme
|www.dbedashboard.co.za
|Wavecrest Primary School
|wavecrestyep.site123.me
|Western Cape Government ICT Training Unit
|icttraining.westerncape.gov.za/moodle/
|Westville Senior Primary School
|www.wsps.co.za
|South East Academic Library System Trust Digital Commons
|vital.seals.ac.za
|South East Academic Library System Trust Discovery Service
|encore.seals.ac.za
|South East Academic Library System Trust Handle.NET
|handle.seals.ac.za
|South East Academic Library System Trust Library Service Platform
|sierra.seals.ac.za
|South East Academic Library System Trust Online Public Access Catalogue
|opac.seals.ac.za
|South East Academic Library System Trust Web Access Management
|wam.seals.ac.za, *.wam.seals.ac.za
|University of Pretoria Connect
|connect.up.ac.za
|Acorn Education
|acorneducation.org.za
|Axium Education
|www.axiumeducation.org
|BookDash
|www.bookdash.org
|Cotlands
|www.playsa.org
|Cotlands Ignite Potential
|ignitepotential.co.za
|Funda Wande
|fundawande.org
|FunDza
|www.fundza.mobi
|GradesMatch
|www.gradesmatch.co.za
|GreenShoots Education
|www.greenshootsedu.co.za
|Ilifa Labantwana Foundation
|ilifalabantwana.co.za
|ITEC
|www.itec.org.za
|Mindset
|www.tenfold.africa
|Mindset
|www.mindset.africa, learn.mindset.africa, wowza.mindset.africa, pop.mindset.africa, content.mindset.africa
|Nal’ibali
|www.nalibali.org
|Nal’ibali
|www.nalibali.mobi
|Northern Cape Department of Education
|hrms.ncedu.gov.za
|READ Educational Trust
|www.read.org.za
|SAIDE OER Africa
|oerafrica.org
|SAIDE Siyaphumelela
|siyaphumelela.org.za
|SchoolNet South Africa
|www.schoolnet.org.za
|Shine Literacy
|www.shineliteracy.org.za
|Sign Language Education and Development (SLED)
|www.sled.org.za
|Siyavula Grade 7-9 Workbooks
|www.mstworkbooks.co.za
|Siyavula Technology Powered Learning
|www.siyavula.com, m.siyavula.com
|Siyavula Thunderbolt Kids
|www.thunderboltkids.co.za
|SmartStart
|www.smartstart.org.za
|Thanda
|thanda.org
|The Click Foundation
|clickfoundation.co.za
|The Click Foundation Learning Portal
|clicklearning.org
|The CommonGood Foundation
|www.commongood.org.za
|The CommonGood Foundation Sikunye Project
|sikunye.org.za
|The OLICO Foundation
|olico.org
|The OLICO Foundation Maths Club
|mathsclubs.co.za
|The OLICO Foundation Maths Education
|learn.olico.org
|The Reach Trust CareUp
|www.careup.mobi
|The Reach Trust MathsUp
|mathsup.mobi
|The Social Project
|socialproject.co.za
|The Social Project School in a Box
|schoolinabox.co.za
|Watobe
|watobe.today
|Watobe
|appserver1.watobe.com
|WordWorks
|www.wordworks.org.za
|WordWorks Home Literacy
|wwhomeliteracy.org.za
|2 Oceans Graduate Business Institute
|www.togi.ac.za
|2 Oceans Graduate Business Institute
|lms.togi.ac.za
|2 Oceans Graduate Business Institute
|togi.org.za
|Academy for Facilities Management
|www.a4fm.ac.za
|Academy of Sound Engineering
|www.ase.co.za
|Akademia NPC
|spens.akademia.ac.za
|Animation School
|portal.theanimationschool.co.za
|Belgian Campus ITversity canvas portal
|portal.belgiumcampus.ac.za
|Belgian Campus ITversity VPN
|vpn.belgiumcampus.ac.za
|Belgian Campus ITversity website
|belgiumcampus.ac.za
|Berea College of Technology
|www.bereatech.co.za
|Berea College of Technology
|www.btc.edu.za
|Berea College of Technology
|www.bct.ac.za
|Berea College of Technology
|www.bereact.co.za
|Bible Institute of South Africa
|bisa.instructure.com
|Bible Institute of South Africa
|www.bisa.org.za
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|www.boston.co.za
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|www.bostonmediahouse.co.za
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|portal.myboston.co.za
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|www.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|files.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|c.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|lti.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|docs.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|certificates.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|mentor.colcampus.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|api.edgelearningmedia.com
|Boston City Campus and Business College
|bcc.edgelearningmedia.com
|Business Management Training College
|www.bmtcollege.ac.za
|Business Management Training College
|www.virtualcampus.co.za
|Camelot International
|camelotint.studentmanager.co.za
|Camelot International
|camelotint.co.za
|Camelot International
|portal.camelotint.co.za
|Cape Audio College
|learning.capeaudiocollege.co.za
|Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Blackboard LMS
|myclassroom.cput.ac.za
|Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Library – Alma
|cput.alma.exlibrisgroup.com
|Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Library – Figshare
|cput.figshare.com
|Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Library – Primo
|cput.primo.exlibrisgroup.com
|Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Staff Portal
|opa.cput.ac.za
|Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy website
|www.cput.ac.za
|Cape Town Baptist Seminary
|www.ctbs.org.za
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|www.creativeacademy.ac.za
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|www.ums.ctca.co.za
|Central University of Technlogy CUT Bloemfontein Storage Access
|myaccess.cut.ac.za
|Central University of Technlogy ienabler
|enroll.cut.ac.za
|Centurion Akademie
|www.moodle-ca.co.za
|Chartall Business College
|lms.chartallcampus.com
|City Varsity
|myclass.cityvarsity.co.za
|Commerce and Computer College South Africa
|www.ccsadurban.co.za
|Cornerstone Institute
|cornerstone.ac.za
|Cornerstone Institute
|funda.cornerstone.ac.za
|Cornerstone Institute
|current.cornerstone.ac.za
|Cornerstone Institute
|khuluma.cornerstone.ac.za
|Cornerstone Institute
|funda19.cornerstone.ac.za
|CTU Training Solutions
|ctutraining.ac.za
|Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management
|elearning.net.za
|Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management
|moodle.elearning.net.za
|Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management
|orpa2.davinci.ac.za
|Damelin
|myclass.damelin.co.za
|Department of Health Mpumalanga
|www.mpuhealth.gov.za
|Design Academy of Fashion
|designacademyoffashion.studentmanager.co.za
|Edutel Higher Education
|moodle.edutel.ac.za
|Exercise Teachers Academy
|etaconnect.etacollege.com
|Foundation for Professional Development
|www.foundation.co.za
|Free State School of Nursing
|fsh-ho-moodle.fshealth.gov.za
|George Whitefield College
|gwc.ac.za
|Health and Fitness Professionals Academy
|myhfpa.org
|Health and Fitness Professionals Academy
|myhfpa.dedicated.co.za
|Helderberg College of Higher Education
|hbc.ac.za
|Helderberg College of Higher Education
|hche.ac.za
|Henley Business School Limited
|www.pelopele.com
|Henley Business School Limited
|henleyscout.com
|Henley Business School Limited
|henleyonline.com
|Hugenote College
|mynotes.hugenote.com
|Hugenote College
|library.hugenote.com
|Hugenote College
|mymail.hugenote.com
|ICESA City Campus
|myclass.icesa.co.za
|IMM Graduate School of Marketing
|p1.immgsm.ac.za
|IMM Graduate School of Marketing
|imm.ac.za
|IMM Graduate School of Marketing
|learn2020.imm.ac.za
|Inscape Education Group
|inscape.co.za
|International Hotel School
|ihsonlinelms.co
|International Peace College of South Africa
|www.ipsa-edu.org
|ISA Carstens Academy
|isacarstens.cyberpunch.co.za, isacarstens2.cyberpunch.co.za
|Limpopo College of Nursing
|www.doh.limpopo.gov.za
|LISOF
|online.lisof.co.za
|Lyceum College
|myclass.lyceum.co.za
|Madina Institute
|www.madinainstitute.ac.za
|Madina Institute
|www.madinainstitute.org.za
|Madina Institute
|lms.madinainstitute.ac.za
|Madina Institute
|keycloak.madinainstitute.ac.za
|MANCOSA
|www.mymancosa.com
|MANCOSA
|mancosaconnect.ac.za
|Milpark Education
|milpark.ac.za
|Moonstone Business School of Excellence
|learn.mbse.ac.za
|Moonstone Business School of Excellence
|learn.occupationalqualification.com
|MSC Education Holdings
|elp.msccollege.co.za, bba.msccollege.co.za, shoprite.msccollege.co.za
|Nazarene Theological College
|www.hand13.co.za
|Nelson Mandela University Business School LMS
|incoko.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS)
|learn.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS)
|assessment.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS)
|advance.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS)
|funda.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS)
|mts.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Lecture streaming and recording web platform
|unitube.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University MyMandela Mobile application web services
|webapps.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|www.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|arts.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|humanities.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|business.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|education.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|ebet.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|health.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|law.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|science.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|myfuture.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|studenthousing.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|finaid.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico
|library.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Streaming engine for UniTube site
|wowza.nmmu.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Student ITS web platform – SIS
|itsweb.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Student online applications
|applyonline.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Student Portal
|students.mandela.ac.za
|Nelson Mandela University Web services used for student portal
|webservices.nmmu.ac.za
|Netcare InSight
|insight.netcare.co.za
|Oakfields College
|rce.colcampus.com
|Open Learning Group
|www.olg4me.co.za
|Optimum Learning Technologies
|www.optimum.ac.za
|Pearson Institute of Higher Education
|mylms.pearsoninstitute.ac.za
|Pearson Institute of Higher Education
|pearson.primo.exlibrisgroup.com
|Pearson Institute of Higher Education
|pearson.alma.exlibrisgroup.com
|Production Management Institute of Southern Africa
|www.pmilearning.co.za
|Regent Business School
|regent.ac.za
|Regent Business School
|regentonline.ac.za
|Regent Business School
|www.myregent.ac.za
|SAE Institute of South Africa
|student.saecapetown.net, sts.saecapetown.net, mycloud.saecapetown.net
|SAE Institute of South Africa
|portal.sae.edu.za, mycloud.sae.edu.za
|SANTS Private Higher Education
|www.sants.co.za
|SANTS Private Higher Education
|custompages.appextents.com
|Seth Mokitimi Methodist Seminary
|www.smms.ac.za
|South African College of Applied Psychology
|www.sacap.edu.za
|South African College of Applied Psychology
|student.sacap.edu.za, apply.sacap.edu.za
|South African College of Applied Psychology
|mysacap.sacap.edu.za
|South African College of Applied Psychology
|studentbase.sacap.edu.za
|South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance
|afda.co.za
|Southern Business School
|www.sbs.ac.za
|Stadio
|moodle-campus.embury.ac.za
|Stadio
|moodle-dl.embury.ac.za
|Stadio
|myembury.embury.ac.za
|Stadio
|www.embury.ac.za
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|aero.stellenboschacademy.co.za
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|aero2019.stellenboschacademy.co.za
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|gateserv.myqnapcloud.com
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|dataser.myqnapcloud.com
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management
|learn.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management
|online.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management
|studentfeedback.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management
|cdn.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management
|usblearn.belpark.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management – specialized application access eg Engineering
|stbcitrix.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management – Speciualized applications and licence server acces etc.
|suvpn.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Learning Management Lecture streaming and group discussions
|stream.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Library Services
|library.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Library Services electronic subscriptions access
|ez.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Single Sign on
|sso.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Single Sign on
|sso-prod.sun.ac.za
|Stellenbosch University Student fault reporting and request for assistance
|servicedesk.sun.ac.za
|Stenden South Africa
|stenden.ac.za
|Stenden South Africa
|www.istenden.com
|Stenden South Africa
|progressnet.nl/nhlstenden
|Stenden South Africa
|stenden.studentmanager.co.za
|Stenden South Africa
|blackboard.nhlstenden.com
|Towerstone
|portal.regenesys.net
|Turaco Hospitality
|moodle.swisshotelschool.co.za
|Ukwazi School of Nursing
|www.ukwazi.co.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Electronic thesis and dissertations
|researchspace.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Library Website used to search electronic databases
|library.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Moodle resources
|learn-mm.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Moodle resources
|learn-bbb.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal MyUKZN Mobile App
|mobi.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Primary Website used by all for informational purposes
|www.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Production LMS
|moodle.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Secondary LMS
|learn.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Sharepoint
|sp.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Student Location for Online Learning Material Delivery
|locateme.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Student Management System
|smsnew.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal Student Portal
|sc.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal UKZN VPN
|vpn2.ukzn.ac.za
|University of Kwazulu-Natal VPN Services
|vpn.ukzn.ac.za
|Villioti Fashion Institute
|villiotifashioninstitute-portal.co.za
|Western Cape Government COVID-19 response
|coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za
|Charlo Primary School
|www.charlo.co.za
|Cotlands
|cotlands.co.za
|Cotlands
|cotlands.org
|Danville Park Girls’ High School
|www.danville.co.za
|De Kuilen Primary School
|dkps.org.za
|Dunamis Christian School
|dcschool.org.za
|Fichardpark Primêre Skool
|www.fichies.co.za
|Fulton School for the Deaf
|www.fulton.org.za
|Funda Flix
|fundaflix.com
|GlenBridge Special School and Resource Centre
|glenbridgeschool.co.za
|Grassdale High School
|www.grassdalehigh.org.za
|Hermanus High School
|www.hermanushigh.co.za
|Hillcrest High School
|moodle.hhs.co.za
|Hoërskool Grabouw
|hsgrabouw.co.za
|Hoërskool Noordeland
|noorderland.net
|Hoërskool Piketberg
|piketberghs.co.za
|Huttenpark Primary
|www.huttenpark.co.za
|i-SCHOOL
|www.i-school.co.za
|Jan Krielskool
|www.jankriel.co.za
|Junior Tech Preparatory School
|www.juniortech.co.za
|Kranskop Primary School
|kranskopprimary.co.za
|Laerskool Dr. Havinga
|www.drhavinga.co.za
|Laerskool Fairland
|www.laerskoolfairland.co.za
|Laerskool Gene Louw
|genelouw.co.za
|Laerskool Kalie de Haas
|www.kaliedehaas.co.za
|Laerskool Totius
|totius.co.za
|Laerskool van Dyk Primary
|www.lsvandykprimary.co.za
|Milnerton High School
|milnertonhigh.co.za
|New Forest High School
|www.nfhs.co.za
|Paarl Boys’ High School
|paarlboyshigh.org.za
|Paarl Boys’ Primary School
|paarlboysp.co.za
|Paarl Gimnasium
|paarlgim.co.za
|Paarl Skool
|www.paarlskool.org.za
|Parktown High School for Girls
|www.parktowngirls.co.za
|Parow Inclusive School
|parowpps.co.za
|Paul Roos Gimnasium
|www.paulroos.co.za
|PJ Olivier Art Centre
|artschool.za.net
|PJ Olivier Art Centre
|pjolivier.co.za
|Portia Primary School
|portiaprimary.co.za
|President High School
|presidenths.co.za
|Southfield Primary School
|www.southfieldprimary.com
|Table View High School
|tvh.co.za
|Tom Newby School
|www.tomnewbyschool.co.za
|Umbogintwini Primary School
|myschoolwork.online
|Welgemoed Primary School
|welgemoedprimary.co.za
|Rhodes University CS/IS web conferencing
|synergy.ict.ru.ac.za
|Rhodes University federated authentication identity provider
|login.ru.ac.za
|Rhodes University main website
|www.ru.ac.za
|University of Fort Hare Blackboard Learn
|learn.ufh.ac.za
|University of Fort Hare Student VPN
|studvpn.ufh.ac.za
|University of Fort Hare UFH iEnabler
|ienabler.ufh.ac.za
|University of Fort Hare UFH Website
|www.ufh.ac.za
|University of Fort Hare Webmail
|webmail.ufh.ac.za
|University of the Free State Academic Access Portal
|access.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State Blackboard ADFS
|lmsauth.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State Blackboard LMS
|bbmedia.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State Blackboard Re-direction Page
|learn.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State EZProzy Server Library
|ezproxy.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State KovsieApp Mobile App
|myuniv2.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State Password Self-service
|selfservice.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State PeopleSoft Campus Solutions
|pssa.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State Questionmark ADFS
|qmlogin.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State ServiceNow ADFS
|adfs.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State ServiceNow Hosted
|ufs.service-now.com
|University of the Free State servicenow re-direction page
|solveit.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State Student Access Portal
|myaccess.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State UFS Computer Literacy Assessment
|ecla.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State UFS COVID-19 Site
|covid19.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State UFS Home Page
|www.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State UFS HPC access
|ui.hpc.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State UFS InfoEd RIMS Hosted
|rims.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State UFS Online Applications
|apply.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State WWW API
|api.ufs.ac.za
|University of the Free State WWW Content
|apps.ufs.ac.za
|Abbots College
|www.abbotts.co.za
|ADvTECH
|www.advtech.co.za
|Bright Beginnings
|www.brightbeginningspreschool.co.za
|Crawford Schools
|www.crawfordschools.co.za
|FH Odendaal Highschool
|www.fhodendaal.co.za
|Glenwood House
|www.glenwoodhouse.co.za
|Greenwood Bay College
|www.greenwoodbaycollege.co.za
|Hoërskool Eldoraigne
|www.hseldo.co.za
|Hoërskool Wolmaranstad
|www.hswollies.co.za
|Jong Leerling Akademie
|www.jlakademie.co.za
|Junior Colleges
|www.juniorcolleges.co.za
|Kwaggasrand
|www.kwaggasrand.co.za
|Laerskool Die Poort
|www.poortjies.co.za
|Laerskool Rustenburg
|www.laerskoolrustenburg.co.za
|Laerskool Tygerpoort
|www.tygies.co.za
|Maragon Schools
|www.maragon.co.za
|Pecanwood College
|www.pecanwoodcollege.co.za
|Pinnacle Colleges
|www.pinnaclecolleges.co.za
|Southdowns College
|www.southdownscollege.co.za
|Sutherland Highschool
|www.sutherlandhs.co.za
|The Bridge School
|www.thebridgeschool.co.za
|Tiny Baobabs
|www.tinybaobabs.co.za
|Tiny Minions
|www.tinymions.co.za
|Trinity House
|www.trinityhouse.co.za
|Tygervalley College
|www.tygervalleycollege.co.za
|Hermanus Varsity Trust
|studentportal.hermanusvarsity.co.za
|University of Zululand BlueCoat for Moodle
|meetings.unizulu.ac.za
|University of Zululand Corporate Site
|www.unizulu.ac.za
|University of Zululand Institutional Repository
|uzspace.unizulu.ac.za
|University of Zululand Library Online Catalogue
|esal.unizulu.ac.za
|University of Zululand Library webpage
|library.unizulu.ac.za
|University of Zululand Moodle eLearn
|learn.unizulu.ac.za
|University of Zululand shared media for eLearning
|media-elearn.unizulu.ac.za
|Hoërskool Lydenburg
|lydenburghs.co.za
|Stirling High School
|homework.stirlinghs.co.za
|Lenham Primary School
|www.lenhamprimary.co.za
|School Turnaround Foundation
|www.schoolturnaroundfoundation.org.za
|Spring Boys’ High School
|itsi.sbhs.co.za
|Fairvale Secondary School
|www.fairvaless.co.za
|Knysna High School
|www.knysnahigh.co.za
|Laerskool Montagu
|www.laerskoolmontagu.net
|Parow East Primary School
|www.paroweastprimary.co.za
|Qurtuba Islamic Academy
|www.myqia.co.za
|SchoolFM Radio
|www.schoolfm.co.za
|Sunward Park High School
|schoollms.online
|The Grove Primary School
|www.thegrove.co.za
|Tuskies Knysna High School
|www.tuskies.co.za
|Central Johannesburg TVET College LMS
|cjcapp.cjc.edu.za
|Orbit TVET College LMS
|ienabler.orbitcollege.co.za
|College of Cape Town for TVET LMS
|moodle.cct.edu.za
|Vhembe TVET College LMS
|www.training.vhembecollege.edu.za
|Whetstone Primary School
|www.whetstoneprimary.co.za
|Denneoord Primary
|www.laerskooldenneoord.co.za
|Disa Primary School
|www.disaprimaryschool.co.za
|Edgemead High School
|www.edgemeadhigh.org.za
|Hoërskool Dirkie Uys
|www.dirkieuys.co.za
|Linkside High School
|learn.linksidehs.co.za
|Outeniqua High School
|www.outeniqua.co.za
|Scottburgh High School
|www.scottburghhigh.co.za
|Pinelands North Primary School
|www.pnps.co.za
|Hoërskool Tygerberg
|www.hstygerberg.co.za
|Westview Port Elizabeth School
|westviewpe.co.za
|Treverton School
|www.treverton.co.za
|Sunlands Primary School
|www.sunlands.co.za
|Manor Gardens Primary School
|www.mgps.co.za
|Laerskool Bergland
|www.laerskoolbergland.co.za
|Glenwood Prep School
|www.glenwoodprep.co.za
|Laerskool Danie Malan
|daniemalan.co.za
|Fourways High School
|www.4ways.co.za
|SAASTE Learning Online
|saastewc.co.za
|Droom Skool
|3dca-droomskool.co.za
|Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer
|www.hfm.co.za
|Galway Primary School
|www.galwayprimary.co.za
|Eshane Primary School
|www.eshaneprimary.co.za
|Hoërskool Transvalia
|www.valiakurrikulum.co.za
|GDE e-Content Platform
|gdecontent.co.za
|At My School
|www.atmyschool.co.za
|Vaalrivier Skool
|www.vaalrivierskool.co.za
|Hoërskool Brandwag
|www.hsbrandwag.co.za
|Standerton High School
|www.shsbakgat.co.za
|Laerskool Elspark Moodle
|www.superelsies.co.za
|Laerskool Elspark
|www.laerskoolelspark.co.zaa
|Laerskool Eligwa
|www.eligwa.co.za
|Laerskool Calvinia
|calvinialaerskool.co.za
|Uitenhage High School
|uitenhagehigh.co.za
|National Education Collaboration Trust
|nect.org.za
|Curro Myhub
|myhub.curro.co.za
|Scottsville Primary School
|www.scottsvilleschool.co.za
|Techfolk
|teachfolk.com
|Syafunda Digital Library
|syafunda.net
|Berea College of Technology Virtual Learning Environment – Distance Education
|197.189.239.194
|Berea College of Technology Virtual Learning Environment – Distance Education
|156.38.160.122
|Clarendon Primary School Moodle
|moodle.clarendonps.co.za
|Dam Technical College
|www.damtraining.co.za
|Futurekids LMS
|www.futurekidslms.co.za
|Hoërskool Rob Ferreira
|www.robbies.co.za
|Hoërskool Standerton
|www.shsbakgat.co.za
|Holy Cross High School
|www.holycrosshigh.co.za
|iWhiz
|home.iwhiz.co.za
|Koffiefontein Combined School
|www.koffies.co.za
|Krugersdorp High School
|moodle.krugersdorphigh.co.za
|Ligbron Academy of Technology
|www.ligbron.co.za
|Ligbron Academy of Technology Storage Platform
|storage.dimension5.co.za
|Ligbron e-Learning System
|www.ligbrononlinelearning.co.za
|Northern Park Primary
|www.npps.co.za
|Sign Language Education & Development
|www.sled.org.za
|Westerford High School
|nxt.westerford.co.za
|The Tax Faculty
|www.taxfaculty.ac.za
|The Tax Faculty – iLearnTax
|ilearn.taxfaculty.ac.za
|Together4usCITC
|together4uscitc.co.za
|De Kuilen High School
|kulliesonline.co.za
|Delta Primary
|deltaprimary.org.za
|Durban Girls High School
|www.dghs.co.za
|Durban High School
|www.durbanhighschool.co.za
|Hoërskool CR Swart
|hspcrswart.co.za
|Hoërskool PJ Olivier
|www.hspjolivier.co.za
|School in a Box
|159.65.196.188
