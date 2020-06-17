Here is the full list of zero-rated websites in South Africa

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) has announced that almost 1,000 local websites are either already zero-rated or are currently in the process of being zero-rated.

This means that all South Africans are available to access these websites over fixed or mobile data as long as the country remains in a coronavirus-related national state of disaster.

The organisation maintains a full list of zero-rated websites in South Africa which is updated every Monday.

ISPA said that earlier during the lockdown it had issued a call for ISPs and other ICT service providers to take steps to support Internet users engaged in online education.

These steps include zero-rating educational traffic, temporarily increasing data caps for selected customers, and providing free lifeline data to consumers.

“ISPA continues to work closely with partners at TENET (Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa) and many other relevant stakeholders to develop practical advice for ISPs on how to identify national educational resources,” the company said.

“Any web-based educational or health resource which helps to meet challenges created by the pandemic may apply to be zero-rated.”

An application for zero-rating must be approved by the Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, or the Department of Health.

Zero-rating process

ISPA noted that zero-rating Internet traffic is surprisingly complex and requires the cooperation of all levels of network providers.

“Furthermore, not all network configurations can support zero-rating,” ISPA said.

“The inherent intricacies of the process notwithstanding, consumers still need to know which sites are zero-rated as some are reportedly checking mobile data airtime balances to determine if a local website deemed critical to beating COVID-19 has, in fact, been zero-rated.”

Mobile networks have also zero-rated a number of services and websites in accordance with directives from the Competition Commission.

Mobile networks including Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom have zero-rated various educational and data management portals in addition to the websites which have been zero-rated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zero-rated websites

The full list of zero-rated websites in South Africa is shown below.

Website URL COVID-19 Corona Virus South African Resource Portal www.sacoronavirus.co.za African Storybook www.africanstorybook.org CAPS Radio www.capsradio.co.za Department of Basic Education www.education.gov.za Department of Basic Education administration functions smartdbe.doe.gov.za Department of Basic Education cloud dbecloud.org.za Department of Basic Education curriculum content resources dbecontent.bhelela.com Department of Basic Education email facilities webmail.doe.gov.za Eastern Cape Department of Education www.ecdoe.co.za Eastern Cape Department of Education curriculum resources www.eccurriculum.co.za Eastern Cape Department of Education examination resources www.ecexams.co.za Free State Department of Education www.education.fs.gov.za Gauteng Department of Education online admissions www.gdeadmissions.gov.za Gauteng Digital Platform www.gauteng.gov.za Khan Academy www.khanacademy.org Khan Academy in IsiXhosa xh.khanacademy.org Khan Academy in IsiZulu zu.khanacademy.org KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education www.kzneducation.gov.za KwaZulu-Natal Funda eLearning Portal kznfunda.kzndoe.gov.za Limpopo Department of Education www.edu.limpopo.gov.za Mpumalanga Department of Education www.mpumalanga.gov.za North West Department of Education desd.nwpg.gov.za Northern Cape Department of Education ncdoe.ncpg.gov.za Tech Teachers www.techteachers.co.za Western Cape Education Department wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za Western Cape Education Department ePortal wcedeportal.co.za Xander language applications xander.co.za Cambridge University Press South Africa cup.co.za WorksheetCloud Live Lessons www.worksheetcloud.com University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning www.ukznextendedlearning.com University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning www.ukznextendedlearning.co.za 2Simple 2simple.com Cape Teaching & Leadership Institute wcedctli.co.za Limina courses.limina.co.za Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy vulabula.molteno.co.za Telematic Schools Project schools.sun.ac.za Western Cape Education Department COVID-19 Teacher Support wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/covid19 Western Cape Education Department Demystify Coding in Education wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/coding Western Cape Education Department eLearning wcedelearn.westerncape.gov.za Western Cape Education Department eTeacher wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/eteacher Western Cape Education Department ICT Adoption Strategy wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/adoption-online Western Cape Education Department Innovation Hubs wcedeteacher.wixsite.com/hubs Gauteng Community Education and Training College gcetc.edu.za Northern Cape Community Education and Training College www.nccetc.edu.za Northern West Community Education and Training College nw.cetc.edu.za University of KwaZulu-Natal Extended Learning online.ukznextendedlearning.co.za HeyMath! www.heymath.co.za, www.heymaths.co.za MathsBuddy www.mathsbuddy.co.za Snapplify Education www.snapplify.com Via Afrika viaafrika.com Boland TVET College www.bolandcollege.com Boland TVET College moodle.bolandcollege.com Buffalo City TVET College www.bccollege.co.za Capricorn TVET College www.capricorncollege.edu.za Central Johannesburg TVET College www.cjc.edu.za Coastal TVET College www.coastalkzn.co.za College of Cape Town for TVET www.cct.edu.za Coltech Computer Training *.coltech.co.za Department of Higher Education and Training administration functions smarthet.dhet.gov.za Department of Higher Education and Training administration services www.dhet.gov.za Department of Higher Education and Training career development services www.careerhelp.org.za Department of Higher Education and Training content repository www.nols.gov.za Department of Higher Education and Training intranet intranet.dhet.gov.za Department of Higher Education and Training National Career Advice Portal ncap.careerhelp.org.za Eastcape Midlands TVET College www.emcol.co.za Ehlanzeni TVET College www.ehlanzenicollege.co.za Ekurhuleni East TVET College www.eec.edu.za Ekurhuleni West TVET College www.ewc.edu.za Elangeni TVET College www.efet.co.za Esayidi TVET College www.esayidifet.co.za False Bay TVET College www.falsebaycollege.co.za False Bay TVET College falsebay.bblearn.co.za Flavius Mareka TVET College www.flaviusmareka.net Gert Sibande TVET College www.gscollege.co.za Gert Sibande TVET College gsc4me.gscollege.edu.za Gert Sibande TVET College staff.gscollege.edu.za Gert Sibande TVET College gsquiz.gscollege.edu.za Gert Sibande TVET College gssms.gscollege.edu.za Gert Sibande TVET College gscoltech.gscollege.edu.za Goldfields TVET College www.goldfieldstvet.edu.za Ikhala TVET College www.ikhala.edu.za Ingwe TVET College www.ingwecollege.edu.za King Hintsa TVET College www.kinghintsacollege.edu.za King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College www.ksdcollege.edu.za Lephalale TVET College www.leptvetcol.edu.za Letaba TVET College www.letcol.co.za Lovedale TVET College www.lovedalecollege.co.za Majuba TVET College www.majuba.edu.za Maluti TVET College www.malutitvet.co.za Mnambithi TVET College www.mnambithicollege.co.za Mopani South East TVET College www.mopanicollege.edu.za Motheo TVET College www.motheotvet.co.za Motheo TVET College class.motheotvet.co.za Motheo TVET College motheo.4ir.online Mthashana TVET College www.mthashanacollege.co.za Nkangala TVET College www.ntc.edu.za Northern Cape Rural TVET College ncrtvet.com Northern Cape Rural TVET College studlms.ncrtvet.co.za Northern Cape Urban TVET College www.ncutvet.edu.za Northlink TVET College www.northlink.co.za Orbit TVET College www.orbitcollege.co.za Port Elizabeth TVET College www.pecollege.edu.za SABEN Learning Management System Platform lms.saben.ac.za Sedibeng TVET College www.sedcol.co.za Sedibeng TVET College mysedcol.co.za Sedibeng TVET College api.mysedcol.co.za Sekhukhune TVET College www.sekhukhunetvet.edu.za South Cape TVET College www.sccollege.co.za South West Gauteng TVET College www.swgc.co.za Taletso TVET College www.taletso.edu.za Thekwini TVET College www.thekwini.edu.za Thekwini TVET College www.thekwinicollege.co.za Tshwane North TVET College www.tnc.edu.za Tshwane South TVET College www.tsc.edu.za TVET Central Admissions apply.umceli.com TVET Colleges South Africa www.tvetcolleges.co.za TVET Lecturer Support System www.tvet-lecturer-support.co.za Umfolozi TVET College www.umfolozicollege.co.za Umgungundlovu TVET College www.ufetc.edu.za Vhembe TVET College www.vhembecollege.edu.za Vuselela TVET College www.vuselelacollege.co.za Waterberg TVET College www.waterbergcollege.co.za West Coast TVET College www.westcoastcollege.co.za Western TVET College www.westcol.co.za Via Afrika Digital Education Academy vadea.viaafrika.com Central University of Technology learning management system ethuto.cut.ac.za Central University of Technology library resources druid.cut.ac.za Central University of Technology library resources ezproxy.cut.ac.za Central University of Technology student portal student.cut.ac.za Central University of Technology video conferencing cut-fs.zoom.us Central University of Technology VPN connection connect.cut.ac.za Central University of Technology website www.cut.ac.za Durban University of Technology elearning support site elearning.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology examination paper repository exampapers.dut.ac.za.dutlib.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology ITS-Ienabler mercury.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology LIBCHAT: Ask a Librarian Service libanswers.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology library catalogue libcat.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Library Resource openscholar.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Library Resource openbooks.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Library Resource journals.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Library Resource libguides.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology library website library.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Moodle Dev-server tlzdev.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Moodle server tlzprod.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Moodle Test-server tlztest.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology student portal dutstudent.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology survey admininistration site surveys.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology website www.dut.ac.za Durban University of Technology Work Integrated learning wil.dut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology Blackboard LMS mutelearn.mut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology Moodle LMS mutmoodle.mut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology staff email (internal) mail.mut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology student helpdesk servicedesk.mut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology student self-service pass.mut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology student system ierp.mut.ac.za Mangosuthu University of Technology website www.mut.ac.za Rhodes University Computer Science and Information Systems Department www.ict.ru.ac.za Rhodes University learning management system ruconnected.ru.ac.za Rhodes University student administration and university website ross.ru.ac.za Rhodes University webmail webmail.ru.ac.za Sol Plaatje University Ienabler system ienabler.spu.ac.za Sol Plaatje University learner management system learn.spu.ac.za Sol Plaatje University library system spu.remotexs.co Sol Plaatje University website www.spu.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology exam results intranet.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology ICT Faculty LMS ec.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology learning management system mytutor.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology learning management system resources tutresource.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology library landing site lib.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology library search and resources tkplib01.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology mobile and web subsystems os.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology Student Information System ienabler.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology Student Information System tutprodi4ie.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology student password reset tut4life.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology website www.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem wwwapps.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem wwwapp1.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem app.tut.ac.za Tshwane University of Technology website subsystem k2app.tut.ac.za University of the Western Cape application submission website sbfadmissions.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape article submission website uwcarticles.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape elearning portal ikamva.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape elearning quiz portal ikamvaquiz.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape federated authentication saml.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape journals and articles subscriptions portal ezproxy.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape lecture video recordings bigblue2.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape library website lib.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape password change website mypassword.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape plagiarism website turnitin.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape prospectus website prospectus.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape published articles repository.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape published thesis etd.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape student information portal www.myuwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape student portal student.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape student registration application upload studentdocumentupload.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape thesis submissions submissions.uwc.ac.za University of the Western Cape website www.uwc.ac.za University of Venda Blackboard myuniven.univen.ac.za University of Venda catalogue univen9.univen.ac.za University of Venda institutional repository univendspace.univen.ac.za University of Venda My access univenien.univen.ac.za University of Venda website www.univen.ac.za Vaal University of Technology library library.vut.ac.za Vaal University of Technology primary student LMS vut.blackboard.com Vaal University of Technology research website www.vut-research.ac.za Vaal University of Technology seconday student LSM moodlevut.vut.ac.za Vaal University of Technology website www.vut.ac.za Walter Sisulu Unversity Learning Management System (Blackboard) wiseup.wsu.ac.za Walter Sisulu Unversity student email studmail.wsu.ac.za Walter Sisulu Unversity VPN Portal vpn.wsu.ac.za Walter Sisulu Unversity website www.wsu.ac.za Bishops Lavis High Schol E-Learning Portal blhs.co.za Education Cloud educationcloud.co.za Effingham Secondary School website www.effinghamsecondary.co.za Glenashley Prep School website glenashleyprep.co.za Greytown High School website greytownhigh.co.za Maritzburg College Moodle moodle.mcollege.co.za Nomaswazi High School website www.nomaswazionline.org.za Star of the Sea Convent School website starofthesea.co.za Zeekoevlei High School Moodle moodle.zeekoevleiss.co.za Zwaanswyk Academy website zwaanswyk.net Zwaanswyk High School www.zwaanswykhighschool.co.za National Institute of Occupational Health www.nioh.ac.za 2Enable www.2enable.org Al-Falaah College alfalaah.itsi.mobi Al-Falaah College eschool.itvarsity.org Alexandra High School apollo.alexhigh.org.za Bishops Diocesan College learning.bishops.org.za Bishops Diocesan College learning.bishopsprep.org.za Brettonwood High School brettonwoodhighschool.co.za Bryanston Primary School bpsonline.co.za Centurion Christelike Laerskool www.lscenturion.co.za Empangeni High School ehs.org.za Graeme College www.graemecollege.co.za Greytown Junior School greytownjunior.co.za Hillary Primary School www.hillaryprimary.co.za Hoërskool Elspark news.hselspark.co.za Hoërskool Hans Moore hansmoore.co.za Hoërskool Heidelberg www.hsheidelberg.co.za Hoërskool Montana www.hsmontana.co.za Hoërskool Reitz reitzhs.co.za HTS Welkom htswelkom.co.za Hyde Park High School www.hydepark.gp.school.za Izingane Radio www.izinganeradio.com Jeppe High School for Girls www.jeppegirls.co.za King’s Education Group keg.edgebase.co.za Laerskool Ashton laerskoolashton.co.za Laerskool Bakenkop www.laerskoolbakenkop.co.za Laerskool Generaal Nicolaas Smit lgns.co.za Laerskool Lynnwood www.lynnies.co.za Martie du Plessis School www.martieduplessis.co.za Maths Curriculum Online maths.gsed.co.za Nico Malan High School www.nicomalan.co.za Phoenix Muslim School www.phoenixmuslimschool.co.za Pretoria Boys High boyshigh.com Rhodes High School www.rhodeshich.co.za Riebeek College Girls’ High School www.riebeekcollege.co.za Rosehill Primary School www.rosehillprimary.co.za Scottburgh Primary School www.sps.org.za Tendopro www.tendopro.co.za The Settlers High School www.settlers.org.za Victoria Primary School www.victoriaprimary.co.za Westville Boys’ High School www.wbhs.co.za Westville Junior Primary School wjps.co.za Cedara College of Agriculture cedara.studentmanager.co.za Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute student-web.elsenburg.com Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute work.student.elsenburg.com Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute www.elsenburg.com Fort Cox College of Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute fortcox.studentmanager.co.za FutureManagers www.futuremanagers.com Gauteng Nursing management System live-gpnc.apps.net.za Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute gadi.agric.za Higher Education & Training: Health, Wellness and Development Centre www.higherhealth.ac.za Hybrid Learning Solutions hybridlearning.co.za Ingwe TVET College LMS www.ingwecollegelms.co.za KwaZulu-Natal College of Nursing kzncn.kznhealth.gov.za Lilitha College of Nursing lilithacollege.co.za Macmillan South Africa www.macmillaneducation.co.za MyNSFAS portal my.nsfas.org.za North West College of Nursing health.nwpg.gov.za North West University Adobe Connect connect.nwu.ac.za North West University DBText – In-house databases (like exam papers) collections.nwu.ac.za North West University Dspace – Repository repository.nwu.ac.za North West University eFundi efundi.nwu.ac.za North West University eFundi cdn-lnx1.nwu.ac.za North West University GroupWise Mobile mob2.nwu.ac.za North West University GroupWise Mobile mob3.nwu.ac.za North West University GroupWise Mobile mob.nwu.ac.za North West University GroupWise mobile v-mob-nlx1.p.nwu.ac.za North West University GroupWise mobile imap.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO ngwnameserver.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO ngwnameserver2.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO v-vgw-nlx6.v.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO v-vgw-nlx7.v.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO v-pgw-nlx10.p.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO v-pgw-nlx11.p.nwu.ac.za North West University GW PO v-pgw-nlx4.p.nwu.ac.za North West University LibGuides – Subject guides and database lists libguides.nwu.ac.za North West University Library subscription resources nwulib.nwu.ac.za North West University Nextcloud nextcloud.nwu.ac.za North West University Opencast openc-hap-lnx1.nwu.ac.za North West University Sibolth auth shib.nwu.ac.za North West University Sierra – Catalogue sierra.nwu.ac.za North West University Single sign-on (SSO) casprd.nwu.ac.za North West University Student Marks, Results vssweb.nwu.ac.za North West University Student Marks, Results jbossprd.nwu.ac.za North West University Student Marks, Results Workflow workflowprd.nwu.ac.za North West University Vidyo Cpt router vr1-vm1-cpt1.net.vidyo.ac.za North West University Vidyo Jhb router vr1-vm1-jnb2.net.vidyo.ac.za North West University Vidyo Protal portal.net.vidyo.ac.za North West University Virtual labs and Desktop apps.nwu.ac.za North West University VPN vpn.nwu.ac.za North West University website commerce.nwu.ac.za North West University website distance.nwu.ac.za North West University website diyservices.nwu.ac.za North West University website education.nwu.ac.za North West University website engineering.nwu.ac.za North West University website health-sciences.nwu.ac.za North West University website humanities.nwu.ac.za North West University website intranet.nwu.ac.za North West University website law.nwu.ac.za North West University website learn.nwu.ac.za North West University website library.nwu.ac.za North West University website natural-sciences.nwu.ac.za North West University website news.nwu.ac.za North West University website services.nwu.ac.za North West University website sport.nwu.ac.za North West University website studies.nwu.ac.za North West University website theology.nwu.ac.za North West University website www.nwu.ac.za North West University website scd-nwu-ac-za North West University website web.nwu.ac.za NRF Online Grant Application System nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za NSFAS means test portal meanstest.nsfas.org.za NSFAS means test portal application.nsfas.org.za NSFAS means test portal fileserve.nsfas.org.za NSFAS website www.nsfas.org.za NSFAS website bpm.nsfas.org.za Oxford University Press South Africa Learning Zone learningzone.oxford.co.za Potchefstroom College of Agriculture potchagric.studentmanager.co.za Potchefstroom College of Agriculture potchagricollege.co.za SABINET African Journals journals.co.za Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Library server innopac.smu.ac.za Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Library server 2 repository.smu.ac.za Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Main University website www.smu.ac.za Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University VPN server vpn.smu.ac.za Shuter & Shooter Publishers www.shuters.co.za South African College of Business www.sacob.com South African College of Business www.moodle.sacob.com Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute www.tardi.ac.za University of Cape Town AdobeConnect – UCT teaching and learning related meeting.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town authentication for student administration system msldap.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Library web site www.lib.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Online disadvantage calculator, which is part of the UCT application process disadvancalc.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Online student application system applyonline.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town open access journals for students and academics journals.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town open education and academic resource repository open.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Password Self Service password.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Payment processing system, includes student fees payonline.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town primary news site and communication to the campus community news.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town primary web site www.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Proxied authentication to academic materials and journals as well as library sites ezproxy.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town recorded lecture streaming service media.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Staff access portal to student administration system staffonline.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Student access portal to student administration system studentsonline.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Teaching and learning platform vula.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town Unauthenticated landing page to student administration self-service related information and queries publicaccess.uct.ac.za University of Cape Town web authentication system adfs.uct.ac.za University of Johannesburg Academic Search Engine ujoogle.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Chatbot for student support regchat.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Course material for Computer Science adam.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Course material for dept of Mathematics webwork.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Library Portal ujlink.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Library Services ujcontent.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg LMS for computer science eve.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Student Information and Registration portal registration.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Student Portal student.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg Student Portal ulink.uj.ac.za University of Johannesburg UJ Website www.uj.ac.za University of Limpopo Library information & databases ultmillen.ul.ac.za University of Limpopo Student Information System & ERP ulturfapp.ul.ac.za University of Limpopo Website www.ul.ac.za University of Mpumalanga Intranet sharepoint.ump.ac.za University of Mpumalanga Library Website ump-ac-za.libguides.com University of Mpumalanga Moodle (Online Learning System) myump.ump.ac.za University of Mpumalanga Primo – Library ump.primo.exlibrisgroup.com University of Mpumalanga Student Management System ienabler.ump.ac.za University of Mpumalanga Website www.ump.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreDCS.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreEC.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreFS.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreGP.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreKZ.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreLM.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreN1.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreWC.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform cmoreWC1.chpc.ac.za National COVID-19 screening platform dmore.chpc.ac.za Eduroam configuration assistance tool cat.eduroam.org SAML federated authentication infrastructure iziko.safire.ac.za SAML federated authentication infrastructure proxy.safire.ac.za SAML federated authentication infrastructure static.safire.ac.za SAML federated authentication infrastructure login.nren.ac.za SANREN file sharing service filesender.sanren.ac.za UNISA Community Engagement radio.unisa.ac.za UNISA Landing Page sbl.unisa.ac.za UNISA Landing page – Student Applications applications.unisa.ac.za UNISA Landing Page – Student Enquiries www.unisa.ac.za UNISA Landing Page for student collaboration mylife.unisa.ac.za UNISA Landing Portal Gateway my.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Content podcasts.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal mymodules.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal www.sbleds.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal www.unisaenterprise.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal (research tool) rsvp.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Assessments assignalt.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Assessments eportfolio.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Assessments stratus.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Assessments www2.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Authentication Service cas.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Collaboration bbb.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Collaboration bbb2.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Collaboration bbb3.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Content www3.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Learning Content mooc.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Mathematical Notation codecogs.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Research tool survey.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal Student Services myadmin.unisa.ac.za UNISA Learning Portal web services apps.unisa.ac.za UNISA Library – Resource Search encore.unisa.ac.za UNISA Library Online oasis.unisa.ac.za UNISA Online Exams myexams.unisa.ac.za UNISA Registration & Assessment Services unisa.westeurope.cloudapp.azure.com UNISA Registration services lsa.unisa.ac.za UNISA Registration services registration.unisa.ac.za UNISA Staff admin tool pqm.unisa.ac.za Wits University access to university cluster ray.core.wits.ac.za Wits University Big Blue Button (BBB) – Online meeting/conference tool integrated with LMS bbb.wits.ac.za Wits University FAHS – login portal for LMS and tools web.health.wits.ac.za Wits University FAHS – online learning tools tools.health.wits.ac.za Wits University Library catalogue sierra-eds.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources innopac.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources wiredspace.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources wiredspace-extra.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources exams-archives.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources historicalpapers-atom.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources libguides.wits.ac.za Wits University Library resources truth.wwl.wits.ac.za Wits University Reset password passwordreset.wits.ac.za Wits University School of Therepeutic Sciences – LMS stselearning.health.wits.ac.za Wits University Science – LMS courses.ms.wits.ac.za Wits University student projects for software development, deployment cream-ce.core.wits.ac.za Wits University Student self service self-service.wits.ac.za Wits University University LMS – course material wits-e.wits.ac.za Wits University website and student portal to information and link to library www.wits.ac.za Wits University Wits – survey and data collection tool for research redcap.core.wits.ac.za Wits University Wits media/video view.wits.ac.za Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool affies.net Ashbury College ashburyedu.co.za Belvedere School www.belvedereschool.co.za Bright Star Christian Learning Centre brightstarchristian.co.za Cedarwood School www.cedarwoodschool.co.za Clarendon Park Primary School www.clarendonpark.co.za d6 Communicator dl.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator downloads.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator fp.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator afeed.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator ifeed.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator mobilefeeds.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator admin.d6communicator.com d6 Communicator engine.adyo.co.za d6 Communicator cdn.adyo.co.za d6 Connect capi.d6.co.za d6 Connect connect.d6.co.za d6 Connect go.d6.co.za d6 Connect dl.d6.co.za d6 Connect d6plus.co.za Droom Skool www.droomskool.co.za Gelofte Skool gelofte.co.za Grey College Primary School greycollegeprimary.com Grosvenor Girls High School www.gghs.co.za Hoër Tegniese Skool Eden www.htseden.co.za Hoër Volkskool Graaf-Reinet www.hvsgrt.org.za Hoërskool Brandwag www.brandwag.co.za Hoërskool Bredasdorp www.hsbredasdorp.co.za Hoërskool Centurion hscenturion.co.za Hoërskool Diamantveld www.diamantveld.co.za Hoërskool Dinamika www.namies.co.za Hoërskool Ellisras www.rassies.com Hoërskool Marais Viljoen www.maraisviljoen.co.za Hoërskool Nylstroom www.hsnylstroom.co.za Hoërskool Oosterlig www.hsoosterlig.co.za Hoërskool Sand du Plessis www.sannies.co.za Jacobsdal Primary School www.jakkies.com Laerskool Kathu www.laerskoolkathu.co.za Laerskool Krugerpark www.lskp.co.za Laerskool Worcester-Oos www.worcesteroos.co.za Northlands Primary School www.northlandsprimary.co.za Paarl Girls High School itsi.paarlgirlshigh.com Paarl Girls High School www.paarlgirlshigh.com Parkhurst Primary School www.parkhurstprimary.org.za Parow High School www.parowhs.co.za Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School Moodle Server 41.162.25.178 Randpark High School randparkhigh.co.za Rondebosch Boys’ Schools www.rondebosch.com Schools IT schoolsit.wcgschools.gov.za The Bostonhub www.bostonhub.co.za The Data Driven Districts (DDD) Programme www.dbedashboard.co.za Wavecrest Primary School wavecrestyep.site123.me Western Cape Government ICT Training Unit icttraining.westerncape.gov.za/moodle/ Westville Senior Primary School www.wsps.co.za South East Academic Library System Trust Digital Commons vital.seals.ac.za South East Academic Library System Trust Discovery Service encore.seals.ac.za South East Academic Library System Trust Handle.NET handle.seals.ac.za South East Academic Library System Trust Library Service Platform sierra.seals.ac.za South East Academic Library System Trust Online Public Access Catalogue opac.seals.ac.za South East Academic Library System Trust Web Access Management wam.seals.ac.za, *.wam.seals.ac.za University of Pretoria Connect connect.up.ac.za Acorn Education acorneducation.org.za Axium Education www.axiumeducation.org BookDash www.bookdash.org Cotlands www.playsa.org Cotlands Ignite Potential ignitepotential.co.za Funda Wande fundawande.org FunDza www.fundza.mobi GradesMatch www.gradesmatch.co.za GreenShoots Education www.greenshootsedu.co.za Ilifa Labantwana Foundation ilifalabantwana.co.za ITEC www.itec.org.za Mindset www.tenfold.africa Mindset www.mindset.africa, learn.mindset.africa, wowza.mindset.africa, pop.mindset.africa, content.mindset.africa Nal’ibali www.nalibali.org Nal’ibali www.nalibali.mobi Northern Cape Department of Education hrms.ncedu.gov.za READ Educational Trust www.read.org.za SAIDE OER Africa oerafrica.org SAIDE Siyaphumelela siyaphumelela.org.za SchoolNet South Africa www.schoolnet.org.za Shine Literacy www.shineliteracy.org.za Sign Language Education and Development (SLED) www.sled.org.za Siyavula Grade 7-9 Workbooks www.mstworkbooks.co.za Siyavula Technology Powered Learning www.siyavula.com, m.siyavula.com Siyavula Thunderbolt Kids www.thunderboltkids.co.za SmartStart www.smartstart.org.za Thanda thanda.org The Click Foundation clickfoundation.co.za The Click Foundation Learning Portal clicklearning.org The CommonGood Foundation www.commongood.org.za The CommonGood Foundation Sikunye Project sikunye.org.za The OLICO Foundation olico.org The OLICO Foundation Maths Club mathsclubs.co.za The OLICO Foundation Maths Education learn.olico.org The Reach Trust CareUp www.careup.mobi The Reach Trust MathsUp mathsup.mobi The Social Project socialproject.co.za The Social Project School in a Box schoolinabox.co.za Watobe watobe.today Watobe appserver1.watobe.com WordWorks www.wordworks.org.za WordWorks Home Literacy wwhomeliteracy.org.za 2 Oceans Graduate Business Institute www.togi.ac.za 2 Oceans Graduate Business Institute lms.togi.ac.za 2 Oceans Graduate Business Institute togi.org.za Academy for Facilities Management www.a4fm.ac.za Academy of Sound Engineering www.ase.co.za Akademia NPC spens.akademia.ac.za Animation School portal.theanimationschool.co.za Belgian Campus ITversity canvas portal portal.belgiumcampus.ac.za Belgian Campus ITversity VPN vpn.belgiumcampus.ac.za Belgian Campus ITversity website belgiumcampus.ac.za Berea College of Technology www.bereatech.co.za Berea College of Technology www.btc.edu.za Berea College of Technology www.bct.ac.za Berea College of Technology www.bereact.co.za Bible Institute of South Africa bisa.instructure.com Bible Institute of South Africa www.bisa.org.za Boston City Campus and Business College www.boston.co.za Boston City Campus and Business College www.bostonmediahouse.co.za Boston City Campus and Business College portal.myboston.co.za Boston City Campus and Business College www.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College files.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College c.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College lti.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College docs.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College certificates.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College mentor.colcampus.com Boston City Campus and Business College api.edgelearningmedia.com Boston City Campus and Business College bcc.edgelearningmedia.com Business Management Training College www.bmtcollege.ac.za Business Management Training College www.virtualcampus.co.za Camelot International camelotint.studentmanager.co.za Camelot International camelotint.co.za Camelot International portal.camelotint.co.za Cape Audio College learning.capeaudiocollege.co.za Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Blackboard LMS myclassroom.cput.ac.za Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Library – Alma cput.alma.exlibrisgroup.com Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Library – Figshare cput.figshare.com Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Library – Primo cput.primo.exlibrisgroup.com Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy Staff Portal opa.cput.ac.za Cape Peninsula University of Technlogy website www.cput.ac.za Cape Town Baptist Seminary www.ctbs.org.za Cape Town Creative Academy www.creativeacademy.ac.za Cape Town Creative Academy www.ums.ctca.co.za Central University of Technlogy CUT Bloemfontein Storage Access myaccess.cut.ac.za Central University of Technlogy ienabler enroll.cut.ac.za Centurion Akademie www.moodle-ca.co.za Chartall Business College lms.chartallcampus.com City Varsity myclass.cityvarsity.co.za Commerce and Computer College South Africa www.ccsadurban.co.za Cornerstone Institute cornerstone.ac.za Cornerstone Institute funda.cornerstone.ac.za Cornerstone Institute current.cornerstone.ac.za Cornerstone Institute khuluma.cornerstone.ac.za Cornerstone Institute funda19.cornerstone.ac.za CTU Training Solutions ctutraining.ac.za Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management elearning.net.za Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management moodle.elearning.net.za Da Vinci Institute for Technology Management orpa2.davinci.ac.za Damelin myclass.damelin.co.za Department of Health Mpumalanga www.mpuhealth.gov.za Design Academy of Fashion designacademyoffashion.studentmanager.co.za Edutel Higher Education moodle.edutel.ac.za Exercise Teachers Academy etaconnect.etacollege.com Foundation for Professional Development www.foundation.co.za Free State School of Nursing fsh-ho-moodle.fshealth.gov.za George Whitefield College gwc.ac.za Health and Fitness Professionals Academy myhfpa.org Health and Fitness Professionals Academy myhfpa.dedicated.co.za Helderberg College of Higher Education hbc.ac.za Helderberg College of Higher Education hche.ac.za Henley Business School Limited www.pelopele.com Henley Business School Limited henleyscout.com Henley Business School Limited henleyonline.com Hugenote College mynotes.hugenote.com Hugenote College library.hugenote.com Hugenote College mymail.hugenote.com ICESA City Campus myclass.icesa.co.za IMM Graduate School of Marketing p1.immgsm.ac.za IMM Graduate School of Marketing imm.ac.za IMM Graduate School of Marketing learn2020.imm.ac.za Inscape Education Group inscape.co.za International Hotel School ihsonlinelms.co International Peace College of South Africa www.ipsa-edu.org ISA Carstens Academy isacarstens.cyberpunch.co.za, isacarstens2.cyberpunch.co.za Limpopo College of Nursing www.doh.limpopo.gov.za LISOF online.lisof.co.za Lyceum College myclass.lyceum.co.za Madina Institute www.madinainstitute.ac.za Madina Institute www.madinainstitute.org.za Madina Institute lms.madinainstitute.ac.za Madina Institute keycloak.madinainstitute.ac.za MANCOSA www.mymancosa.com MANCOSA mancosaconnect.ac.za Milpark Education milpark.ac.za Moonstone Business School of Excellence learn.mbse.ac.za Moonstone Business School of Excellence learn.occupationalqualification.com MSC Education Holdings elp.msccollege.co.za, bba.msccollege.co.za, shoprite.msccollege.co.za Nazarene Theological College www.hand13.co.za Nelson Mandela University Business School LMS incoko.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS) learn.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS) assessment.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS) advance.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS) funda.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Learning Management System (LMS) mts.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Lecture streaming and recording web platform unitube.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University MyMandela Mobile application web services webapps.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico www.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico arts.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico humanities.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico business.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico education.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico ebet.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico health.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico law.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico science.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico myfuture.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico studenthousing.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico finaid.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Public Website – Kentico library.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Streaming engine for UniTube site wowza.nmmu.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Student ITS web platform – SIS itsweb.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Student online applications applyonline.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Student Portal students.mandela.ac.za Nelson Mandela University Web services used for student portal webservices.nmmu.ac.za Netcare InSight insight.netcare.co.za Oakfields College rce.colcampus.com Open Learning Group www.olg4me.co.za Optimum Learning Technologies www.optimum.ac.za Pearson Institute of Higher Education mylms.pearsoninstitute.ac.za Pearson Institute of Higher Education pearson.primo.exlibrisgroup.com Pearson Institute of Higher Education pearson.alma.exlibrisgroup.com Production Management Institute of Southern Africa www.pmilearning.co.za Regent Business School regent.ac.za Regent Business School regentonline.ac.za Regent Business School www.myregent.ac.za SAE Institute of South Africa student.saecapetown.net, sts.saecapetown.net, mycloud.saecapetown.net SAE Institute of South Africa portal.sae.edu.za, mycloud.sae.edu.za SANTS Private Higher Education www.sants.co.za SANTS Private Higher Education custompages.appextents.com Seth Mokitimi Methodist Seminary www.smms.ac.za South African College of Applied Psychology www.sacap.edu.za South African College of Applied Psychology student.sacap.edu.za, apply.sacap.edu.za South African College of Applied Psychology mysacap.sacap.edu.za South African College of Applied Psychology studentbase.sacap.edu.za South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance afda.co.za Southern Business School www.sbs.ac.za Stadio moodle-campus.embury.ac.za Stadio moodle-dl.embury.ac.za Stadio myembury.embury.ac.za Stadio www.embury.ac.za Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography aero.stellenboschacademy.co.za Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography aero2019.stellenboschacademy.co.za Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography gateserv.myqnapcloud.com Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography dataser.myqnapcloud.com Stellenbosch University Learning Management learn.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management online.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management studentfeedback.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management cdn.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management usblearn.belpark.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management – specialized application access eg Engineering stbcitrix.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management – Speciualized applications and licence server acces etc. suvpn.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Learning Management Lecture streaming and group discussions stream.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Library Services library.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Library Services electronic subscriptions access ez.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Single Sign on sso.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Single Sign on sso-prod.sun.ac.za Stellenbosch University Student fault reporting and request for assistance servicedesk.sun.ac.za Stenden South Africa stenden.ac.za Stenden South Africa www.istenden.com Stenden South Africa progressnet.nl/nhlstenden Stenden South Africa stenden.studentmanager.co.za Stenden South Africa blackboard.nhlstenden.com Towerstone portal.regenesys.net Turaco Hospitality moodle.swisshotelschool.co.za Ukwazi School of Nursing www.ukwazi.co.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Electronic thesis and dissertations researchspace.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Library Website used to search electronic databases library.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Moodle resources learn-mm.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Moodle resources learn-bbb.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal MyUKZN Mobile App mobi.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Primary Website used by all for informational purposes www.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Production LMS moodle.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Secondary LMS learn.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Sharepoint sp.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Student Location for Online Learning Material Delivery locateme.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Student Management System smsnew.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal Student Portal sc.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal UKZN VPN vpn2.ukzn.ac.za University of Kwazulu-Natal VPN Services vpn.ukzn.ac.za Villioti Fashion Institute villiotifashioninstitute-portal.co.za Western Cape Government COVID-19 response coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za Charlo Primary School www.charlo.co.za Cotlands cotlands.co.za Cotlands cotlands.org Danville Park Girls’ High School www.danville.co.za De Kuilen Primary School dkps.org.za Dunamis Christian School dcschool.org.za Fichardpark Primêre Skool www.fichies.co.za Fulton School for the Deaf www.fulton.org.za Funda Flix fundaflix.com GlenBridge Special School and Resource Centre glenbridgeschool.co.za Grassdale High School www.grassdalehigh.org.za Hermanus High School www.hermanushigh.co.za Hillcrest High School moodle.hhs.co.za Hoërskool Grabouw hsgrabouw.co.za Hoërskool Noordeland noorderland.net Hoërskool Piketberg piketberghs.co.za Huttenpark Primary www.huttenpark.co.za i-SCHOOL www.i-school.co.za Jan Krielskool www.jankriel.co.za Junior Tech Preparatory School www.juniortech.co.za Kranskop Primary School kranskopprimary.co.za Laerskool Dr. Havinga www.drhavinga.co.za Laerskool Fairland www.laerskoolfairland.co.za Laerskool Gene Louw genelouw.co.za Laerskool Kalie de Haas www.kaliedehaas.co.za Laerskool Totius totius.co.za Laerskool van Dyk Primary www.lsvandykprimary.co.za Milnerton High School milnertonhigh.co.za New Forest High School www.nfhs.co.za Paarl Boys’ High School paarlboyshigh.org.za Paarl Boys’ Primary School paarlboysp.co.za Paarl Gimnasium paarlgim.co.za Paarl Skool www.paarlskool.org.za Parktown High School for Girls www.parktowngirls.co.za Parow Inclusive School parowpps.co.za Paul Roos Gimnasium www.paulroos.co.za PJ Olivier Art Centre artschool.za.net PJ Olivier Art Centre pjolivier.co.za Portia Primary School portiaprimary.co.za President High School presidenths.co.za Southfield Primary School www.southfieldprimary.com Table View High School tvh.co.za Tom Newby School www.tomnewbyschool.co.za Umbogintwini Primary School myschoolwork.online Welgemoed Primary School welgemoedprimary.co.za Rhodes University CS/IS web conferencing synergy.ict.ru.ac.za Rhodes University federated authentication identity provider login.ru.ac.za Rhodes University main website www.ru.ac.za University of Fort Hare Blackboard Learn learn.ufh.ac.za University of Fort Hare Student VPN studvpn.ufh.ac.za University of Fort Hare UFH iEnabler ienabler.ufh.ac.za University of Fort Hare UFH Website www.ufh.ac.za University of Fort Hare Webmail webmail.ufh.ac.za University of the Free State Academic Access Portal access.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State Blackboard ADFS lmsauth.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State Blackboard LMS bbmedia.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State Blackboard Re-direction Page learn.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State EZProzy Server Library ezproxy.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State KovsieApp Mobile App myuniv2.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State Password Self-service selfservice.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State PeopleSoft Campus Solutions pssa.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State Questionmark ADFS qmlogin.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State ServiceNow ADFS adfs.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State ServiceNow Hosted ufs.service-now.com University of the Free State servicenow re-direction page solveit.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State Student Access Portal myaccess.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State UFS Computer Literacy Assessment ecla.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State UFS COVID-19 Site covid19.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State UFS Home Page www.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State UFS HPC access ui.hpc.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State UFS InfoEd RIMS Hosted rims.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State UFS Online Applications apply.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State WWW API api.ufs.ac.za University of the Free State WWW Content apps.ufs.ac.za Abbots College www.abbotts.co.za ADvTECH www.advtech.co.za Bright Beginnings www.brightbeginningspreschool.co.za Crawford Schools www.crawfordschools.co.za FH Odendaal Highschool www.fhodendaal.co.za Glenwood House www.glenwoodhouse.co.za Greenwood Bay College www.greenwoodbaycollege.co.za Hoërskool Eldoraigne www.hseldo.co.za Hoërskool Wolmaranstad www.hswollies.co.za Jong Leerling Akademie www.jlakademie.co.za Junior Colleges www.juniorcolleges.co.za Kwaggasrand www.kwaggasrand.co.za Laerskool Die Poort www.poortjies.co.za Laerskool Rustenburg www.laerskoolrustenburg.co.za Laerskool Tygerpoort www.tygies.co.za Maragon Schools www.maragon.co.za Pecanwood College www.pecanwoodcollege.co.za Pinnacle Colleges www.pinnaclecolleges.co.za Southdowns College www.southdownscollege.co.za Sutherland Highschool www.sutherlandhs.co.za The Bridge School www.thebridgeschool.co.za Tiny Baobabs www.tinybaobabs.co.za Tiny Minions www.tinymions.co.za Trinity House www.trinityhouse.co.za Tygervalley College www.tygervalleycollege.co.za Hermanus Varsity Trust studentportal.hermanusvarsity.co.za University of Zululand BlueCoat for Moodle meetings.unizulu.ac.za University of Zululand Corporate Site www.unizulu.ac.za University of Zululand Institutional Repository uzspace.unizulu.ac.za University of Zululand Library Online Catalogue esal.unizulu.ac.za University of Zululand Library webpage library.unizulu.ac.za University of Zululand Moodle eLearn learn.unizulu.ac.za University of Zululand shared media for eLearning media-elearn.unizulu.ac.za Hoërskool Lydenburg lydenburghs.co.za Stirling High School homework.stirlinghs.co.za Lenham Primary School www.lenhamprimary.co.za School Turnaround Foundation www.schoolturnaroundfoundation.org.za Spring Boys’ High School itsi.sbhs.co.za Fairvale Secondary School www.fairvaless.co.za Knysna High School www.knysnahigh.co.za Laerskool Montagu www.laerskoolmontagu.net Parow East Primary School www.paroweastprimary.co.za Qurtuba Islamic Academy www.myqia.co.za SchoolFM Radio www.schoolfm.co.za Sunward Park High School schoollms.online The Grove Primary School www.thegrove.co.za Tuskies Knysna High School www.tuskies.co.za Central Johannesburg TVET College LMS cjcapp.cjc.edu.za Orbit TVET College LMS ienabler.orbitcollege.co.za College of Cape Town for TVET LMS moodle.cct.edu.za Vhembe TVET College LMS www.training.vhembecollege.edu.za Whetstone Primary School www.whetstoneprimary.co.za Denneoord Primary www.laerskooldenneoord.co.za Disa Primary School www.disaprimaryschool.co.za Edgemead High School www.edgemeadhigh.org.za Hoërskool Dirkie Uys www.dirkieuys.co.za Linkside High School learn.linksidehs.co.za Outeniqua High School www.outeniqua.co.za Scottburgh High School www.scottburghhigh.co.za Pinelands North Primary School www.pnps.co.za Hoërskool Tygerberg www.hstygerberg.co.za Westview Port Elizabeth School westviewpe.co.za Treverton School www.treverton.co.za Sunlands Primary School www.sunlands.co.za Manor Gardens Primary School www.mgps.co.za Laerskool Bergland www.laerskoolbergland.co.za Glenwood Prep School www.glenwoodprep.co.za Laerskool Danie Malan daniemalan.co.za Fourways High School www.4ways.co.za SAASTE Learning Online saastewc.co.za Droom Skool 3dca-droomskool.co.za Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer www.hfm.co.za Galway Primary School www.galwayprimary.co.za Eshane Primary School www.eshaneprimary.co.za Hoërskool Transvalia www.valiakurrikulum.co.za GDE e-Content Platform gdecontent.co.za At My School www.atmyschool.co.za Vaalrivier Skool www.vaalrivierskool.co.za Hoërskool Brandwag www.hsbrandwag.co.za Standerton High School www.shsbakgat.co.za Laerskool Elspark Moodle www.superelsies.co.za Laerskool Elspark www.laerskoolelspark.co.zaa Laerskool Eligwa www.eligwa.co.za Laerskool Calvinia calvinialaerskool.co.za Uitenhage High School uitenhagehigh.co.za National Education Collaboration Trust nect.org.za Curro Myhub myhub.curro.co.za Scottsville Primary School www.scottsvilleschool.co.za Techfolk teachfolk.com Syafunda Digital Library syafunda.net Berea College of Technology Virtual Learning Environment – Distance Education 197.189.239.194 Berea College of Technology Virtual Learning Environment – Distance Education 156.38.160.122 Clarendon Primary School Moodle moodle.clarendonps.co.za Dam Technical College www.damtraining.co.za Futurekids LMS www.futurekidslms.co.za Hoërskool Rob Ferreira www.robbies.co.za Hoërskool Standerton www.shsbakgat.co.za Holy Cross High School www.holycrosshigh.co.za iWhiz home.iwhiz.co.za Koffiefontein Combined School www.koffies.co.za Krugersdorp High School moodle.krugersdorphigh.co.za Ligbron Academy of Technology www.ligbron.co.za Ligbron Academy of Technology Storage Platform storage.dimension5.co.za Ligbron e-Learning System www.ligbrononlinelearning.co.za Northern Park Primary www.npps.co.za Sign Language Education & Development www.sled.org.za Westerford High School nxt.westerford.co.za The Tax Faculty www.taxfaculty.ac.za The Tax Faculty – iLearnTax ilearn.taxfaculty.ac.za Together4usCITC together4uscitc.co.za De Kuilen High School kulliesonline.co.za Delta Primary deltaprimary.org.za Durban Girls High School www.dghs.co.za Durban High School www.durbanhighschool.co.za Hoërskool CR Swart hspcrswart.co.za Hoërskool PJ Olivier www.hspjolivier.co.za School in a Box 159.65.196.188

