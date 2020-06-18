Twitter launches audio tweets

Twitter has announced that it will roll out audio tweets to iOS users from today.

The feature will allow users to record audio clips of up to 140 seconds and attach these sound clips to their tweets.

“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation,” said Twitter.

“So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

To tweet an audio clip, users will open the tweet composer and tap on the new audio tweet icon.

This will open the new Twitter audio recording interface, which will allow users to start recording their sound clips.

Twitter said that if you reach the time limit for an audio clip, it will automatically start a second audio tweet and create a thread with all of these voice recordings.

Once users have finished recording their audio tweet (or tweets), they will need to tap the Done button, which will return them to the traditional tweet composer screen.

Publishing the audio tweet is then identical to publishing a normal tweet.

Audio tweets automatically create an image which users will need to tap to listen to the clip.

Roll out

“Creating voice Tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks, everyone on iOS should be able to Tweet with their voice,” said Twitter.

It confirmed that all users will be able to listen to audio tweets, regardless of platform.

It is unclear at this point when Twitter plans to roll the feature out on Android devices.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” said Twitter.

