Here are South Africa’s most popular news websites

The June 2020 South African readership statistics for online publications reveal that News24, BusinessTech, and IOL are the largest news publications in South Africa.

The statistics further reveal that 24.com, MyBroadband, and Caxton Digital are the online publishers with the largest readership in the country.

The readership statistics are provided by Narratiive, which is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa.

Narratiive provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for South Africa’s top websites and online publishers.

The Narratiive statistics show that News24 attracted a readership of 12.3 million unique browsers in June, followed by BusinessTech with 8.0 million, and IOL with 7.3 million.

The table below lists the readership figures for South Africa’s largest online publications, based on the June 2020 Narratiive report.

South African Publication Rankings Website Readership (Unique Browsers) Page Views News24.com 12.3 million 102 million BusinessTech.co.za 8.0 million 31 million Iol.co.za 7.3 million 31 million Timeslive.co.za 4.8 million 19 million Thesouthafrican.com 4.8 million 16 million Gumtree.co.za 4.3 million 86 million Ewn.co.za 4.2 million 19 million Citizen.co.za 3.5 million 14 million Businessinsider.co.za 3.3 million 15 million Dailymaverick.co.za 3.3 million 12 million Msn.com 2.8 million 29 million MyBroadband.co.za 2.8 million 9 million Vodacom.co.za 2.5 million 12 million Sowetanlive.co.za 2.5 million 10 million Enca.com 2.4 million 7 million Businesslive.co.za 2.3 million 8 million Capetownetc.com 2.1 million 5 million Maroelamedia.co.za 2.1 million 21 million Netwerk24.com 2.0 million 14 million Cars.co.za 1.7 million 57 million Moneyweb.co.za 1.6 million 9 million

Biggest online publishers in South Africa

Narratiive also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of the publications they own.

24.com is the largest online publisher in South Africa, with a combined readership of 20.7 million unique browsers across its online news publications.

MyBroadband ranked second with a readership of 10.1 million, followed by Caxton Digital on 9.7 million and Arena Holdings on 9.5 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked based on local readership.