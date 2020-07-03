Here are all the companies boycotting Facebook and social media ads

Here’s a list of companies that are planning to halt spending on social media. Some have joined a boycott of Facebook Inc. after critics accused the social network of inadequately policing hateful and misleading content on its platform:

Harley Davidson Inc. — The motorcycle maker said in an email it was pausing Facebook ads in July “to stand in support of efforts to stop the spread of hateful content.”

Pernod Ricard SA — The French distiller of Jameson whiskey and Absolut vodka, which spends more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) on advertising annually, is boycotting Facebook and some other U.S. sites through July 31 and working with partners on an app to help victims of online abuse.

Daimler AG — The Mercedes-Benz maker is pausing its paid advertising on Facebook platforms in July, while adding that it expects to the relationship to resume because it’s confident the social-media company will take “necessary steps.”

Molson Coors Beverage Co. — The brewer is choosing to pause advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter while it reviews its own standards and ways to protect the brands and guard against hate speech, Chief Marketing Officer Michelle St. Jacques said in an internal email.

Constellation Brands — The maker of Corona beer and Kim Crawford wines is pausing Facebook ads for the month of July.

Dunkin’ Brands Group — The donut chain is temporarily pausing its paid media on Facebook and Instagram, a spokesperson says, adding that it’s in discussions with Facebook about efforts to stop hate speech and thwart “the spread of “racist rhetoric and false information.”

Lego A/S — Stopping all advertising on social media for at least 30 days to review its standards and will “invest in other channels” during that time.

for at least 30 days to review its standards and will “invest in other channels” during that time. The Body Shop — The beauty chain says it’s halting paid activity on all Facebook channels and asking the social-media company to enhance and enforce its content-moderation policies.

Starbucks Corp. — Pausing advertising on all social media platforms . Will post on social media without paid promotion.

. Will post on social media without paid promotion. Microsoft Corp. — Paused global advertising spending on Facebook and Instagram because of concerns about ads appearing next to inappropriate content, according to a person familiar with the matter.

about ads appearing next to inappropriate content, according to a person familiar with the matter. Unilever Plc — Halting advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S. through Dec. 31.

Volkswagen AG — The ad stop on Facebook affects the direct ad accounts of the German manufacturer’s brands, including Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini. VW, its ad agencies and the Anti Defamation League will enter talks with Facebook over how to deal with hate speech, discrimination and false information, according to an emailed statement.

Mars — Starting in July, a pause on paid advertising globally across social-media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

on paid advertising globally across social-media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Target Corp. — Pausing ads on Facebook in July.

Coca-Cola Co. — Pausing advertising on all social media platforms.

on all social media platforms. Clorox Co. — Will stop advertising spending with Facebook through December.

Conagra Brands Inc. — Will stop advertising in U.S. on Facebook and Instagram through the rest of the year.

Ford Motor Co. — Halting U.S. social media for 30 days, won’t purchase social media ads for Bronco unveiling.

Honda Motor Co. — “For the month of July, Honda will withhold its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, choosing to stand with people united against hate and racism.” Acura, a Honda brand, said in a tweet that it was “choosing to stand with people united against hate and racism.”

that it was “choosing to stand with people united against hate and racism.” Hershey Co. — Will halt spending on Facebook in July and cut its spend on the platform by a third for the remainder of the year, according to Business Insider.

Diageo Plc — Pausing paid advertising globally on major social media platforms beginning in July.

PepsiCo Inc. — Pulling ads on Facebook from July through August.

Verizon Communications Inc. — “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with we’ve done with YouTube and other partners,” said John Nitti, chief media officer for Verizon.

SAP SE — “We will suspend all paid advertisements across Facebook and Instagram until the company signals a significant, action-driven commitment to combatting the spread of hate speech and racism on its platforms.”

Levi Strauss & Co. — Pausing all paid Facebook and Instagram advertising globally and across all brands through July.

Diamond Foundry Inc. — Pulling all of advertising from Facebook, including Instagram, for the month of July.

Patagonia Inc. — Will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from Facebook.

Viber Media Inc. — The messaging service, owned by Japanese conglomerate Rakuten, plans to cut ties with the social network entirely, according to the Guardian.

VF Corp. — The North Face will pause ads on Facebook for the month of July. Vans, another VF brand, will also pull ad dollars from Facebook and Instagram next month, and said it will use the money to support Black communities through empowerment and education programs.

REI — “For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We’re pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July.”

Upwork Inc. — No Facebook advertising in July.

Eileen Fisher Inc. — Pulling ads from Facebook through July.

Adidas AG — Will stop ads on Facebook and Instagram internationally through July, according to Adweek.

Puma SE — Will stop all advertisements on Facebook and Instagram throughout July.

Madewell Inc. — Will pause ads on Facebook and Instagram through July.

Pfizer Inc. — Removing all advertising from Facebook and Instagram in July, calls on Facebook to heed the concerns of the #StopHateForProfit boycott campaign “and take action.”

on Facebook to heed the concerns of the #StopHateForProfit boycott campaign “and take action.” Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. — To pause Facebook advertising beginning July 1, according to an email.

Chobani — The Greek-yogurt company paused all paid social-media advertising.

all paid social-media advertising. Peet’s Coffee — Paused advertising on Facebook.

Now read: Facebook shared user data with developers longer than promised