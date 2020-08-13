Facebook will warn users before they share COVID-19 articles

Facebook will roll out a new notification screen which will provide users with additional context before they post or share COVID-19 content.

This notification screen will do the following:

Highlight that the article mentions COVID-19.

Link to the COVID-19 Information Centre.

Mention who the article is originally from, and how long they have been a member on Facebook.

Detail when the article was first shared.

“We want to make sure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, especially when it comes to COVID-19 content,” said Facebook.

“The notification will help people understand the recency and source of the content before they share it.”

Facebook added that it does not want to slow the spread of legitimate information about the pandemic from national and global health authorities.

Therefore, content posted by government health authorities and recognised global health organisations – including the World Health Organisation – will not receive this notification.

Facebook’s fight against COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook has implemented numerous other measures to curb the spread of misinformation and scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, it said it had removed 2.5 million posts since 1 March which were selling masks, sanitizers, cleaning wipes, and test kits.

Facebook wanted to prevent users from price-gouging or selling fake or dangerous products, and it achieved this by using image-recognition technology it usually uses to remove gun and drug listings.

Facebook also warns people in their News Feeds if they have previously engaged with harmful COVID-19-related content that has since been removed.

These messages also link to accurate information on the topic in question.

Another important resource for Facebook users is the company’s COVID-19 Information Centre.

This page offers support for dealing with the virus, as well as the latest updates from the relevant health bodies in your area.

In South Africa, for example, posts are shared from the NICD, the NHI, and the National Department of Health.