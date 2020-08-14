Mozilla lays off 250 employees – Firefox will be affected

Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker has announced that the organisation will be laying off 250 employees – which amounts to about a quarter of its workforce.

“To each of them, I extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest regrets that we have come to this point,” said Baker.

“This is a humbling recognition of the realities we face, and what is needed to overcome them.”

Baker said in a letter to employees that this decision is focused on creating an organisation that is sustainable in the long term.

“We did not approach this as a stop-gap or a way to get us through the next few months. We looked at what Mozilla Corporation needs to do to be sustainable and have an impact over time. Then we reshaped the organization to meet this, mapping the critical roles and skill sets required to deliver on this outcome,” said Baker.

Mozilla employees who are cut will be eligible for severance pay equivalent to what their full base pay would have been through December 31 2020, as well as a variety of other bonuses and benefits.

How the cuts will affect Firefox

These job cuts will result in Mozilla closing its operations in Taiwan, while approximately 60 employees will change teams as Mozilla restructures its workforce.

This restructuring will see Mozilla approach its popular Firefox browser differently.

Mozilla will reduce investment in some areas of the browser – including developer tools, internal tooling, and platform feature development.

The organisation will also be transitioning any security and privacy products that run adjacent to Firefox, to its New Products and Operations team.

This team will focus on shipping new products faster and developing new revenue streams for Firefox.

Initial investments that this team will work on include: