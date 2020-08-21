Facebook will kill its classic blue-and-white look in September

Facebook users will be forced to use the platform’s new design from next month, according to a report from Engadget.

The publication has spotted information indicating a total switchover to Facebook’s redesigned interface is imminent.

A notification which is shown when a user clicks on “Switch to Classic Facebook” under the drop-down menu on the home page now states that the old experience will no longer be available starting in September.

The change is also indicated in Facebook’s support pages, which notes that “everyone will have the new design” from next month.

This may be bad news for Facebook users who are not fond of the platform’s new look and user experience, or who simply preferred the platform’s staple blue-and-white interface.

Users who feel the new Facebook lacks certain features still have the option to submit feedback to the company regarding their issues.

Dark mode and other features

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg originally showcased the new design at Facebook’s F8 conference in April 2019.

It originally focused on revamping the Facebook mobile app, before turning its attention to the desktop version.

Facebook then started testing the design in October 2019, and rolled it out to the majority of its user base in March 2020.

One of the biggest features that launched on the redesigned Facebook is dark mode.

Facebook also introduced a tabbed home screen which makes it easier to navigate between Groups, Marketplace, Watch, and other categories.

These sections are now found as icons in the top bar of the social media platform, as well as in their traditional position in the left sidebar.

Facebook has also made it easier to create Events, Pages, Groups, and more on the home page – and users are able to see a preview of how these will look on mobile.

