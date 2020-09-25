Coalition for App Fairness launched to protest App Store

Spotify Technology SA, Match Group Inc., Epic Games Inc. and 10 other organizations launched the Coalition for App Fairness on Thursday to push Apple Inc. and Google to change their app store rules.

The group launched a website outlining 10 “App Store Principles,” including one that states platform owners should not use developers’ data to compete with them. Another says developers should not be required to exclusively use a particular app store or payment system.

The group also criticized Apple’s 30% cut for most apps and subscriptions. Match, which runs Tinder and other popular dating apps, took aim at Apple’s in-app payment system, known as IAP.

“Apple’s IAP forces consumers to pay higher prices by inserting Apple between app developers and their users, leading to customer confusion and dissatisfaction,” Mark Buse, head of global government relations and policy at Match, said. “Match Group joins the Coalition in its efforts to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the benefits of a fair app ecosystem.”

Apple has said that its App Store rules and fees are fair and are designed to ensure a high-quality and secure user experience. The company shared a study earlier this year that showed most other online software stores use a similar 30% fee structure.

The coalition also called for app store operators not to favor their own apps on their platforms and to let users change default app preferences. Apple started loosening some of these restrictions this year, letting users switch their web browser or email app of choice.

The group also includes Basecamp, which previously criticized Apple over the handling of its Hey email app. Tile, Deezer, ProtonMail, Blockchain.com, Skydemon, Prepear, News Media Europe, Blix and the European Publishers Council are also members.