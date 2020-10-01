You can now send messages between Facebook and Instagram

Facebook has announced that Facebook Messenger and Instagram users can now communicate between these two apps.

It will also bring a number of Facebook Messenger features to the Instagram DM platform to improve the experience on the latter.

“More than a billion people already use Messenger as a place to share, hang out and express themselves with family and friends,” said Facebook.

“That’s why we’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram – so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use.”

Facebook said users can also control where they receive messages and calls, such as in their chats, in their message requests or not at all.

Instagram users can decide whether to update to this new experience immediately or to keep the traditional platform for now.

Messenger features coming to Instagram

Facebook also detailed the features it will be bringing from Messenger to Instagram, including the ability to reply to a specific message, forward a message, and customise chat colours and themes.

“Over time, you’ll see even more fun ways to connect with friends and family. Some features such as custom emoji reactions and selfie stickers will be available on Instagram first and will come to Messenger soon after,” said Facebook.

The full list of features coming to the new Instagram experience is detailed below.