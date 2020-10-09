New Microsoft Edge tool helps you find the best prices when shopping online

Microsoft has added a new feature to its Edge browser which allows you to compare prices across retailers when shopping online.

This tool allows you to compare prices for the same product across multiple sites, removing the need to open up multiple tabs and switch between to find the best deal.

Via the browser’s Shopping interface on the right of the screen, you can add a product to a collection, which will allow you to select the “compare price to other retailers” option.

This will cause a list of prices to appear for the same item from other retailers.

Using this information, you can either quickly complete your purchase or navigate to a retailer where the product is cheapest.

“This is just the beginning of the shopping journey,” Microsoft said.

“Microsoft Edge will continue to bring you features that help you save time and keep more money in wallet like more proactive price comparison and coupons.”

Meet Now video calls

Microsoft has also begun rolling out a new video chat experience named Meet Now to its Edge browser.

This functionality allows users to launch ad-hoc video calls within their browser, simply by clicking on the Meet Now option in the New Tab page.

“You can easily create a link to share with up to 50 friends who can join you for free – no sign-up or download required,” Microsoft said.

“Meet Now lets you share screens, chat with others and record sessions that last as long as you like.”

Microsoft said this feature will roll out to Edge this month and will be available in Outlook web and the Windows 10 taskbar in the coming months.