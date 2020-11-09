Starlink Internet beta delivers great speeds

Following the launch of Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet’s beta service last week, users are reporting promising results, reports ZDNet.

The service costs $99 per month, with an additional once-off $499 startup fee for the appropriate equipment.

Starlink said testers should expect speeds between 50Mbps and 150Mbps, as well as latency between 20ms and 40ms.

It also warned that there may be periods where users have no connectivity at all.

Positive results

Users have posted their results online and this feedback has looked impressive so far.

One Reddit user, FourthEcheloon19, posted an image of what they claimed is a typical speed test result – 134Mbps up, 14.8Mbps down, and 34ms latency.

They noted “a couple of interruptions,” which they said were probably due to satellite transitions, but claimed that these were negligible and that the connection was “almost 100% steady since initial setup.”

The user also played Modern Warfare and had experienced latency ranging from 35ms to 70ms. “Very solid and consistent enough to play easily,” the user said.

Another user, who goes by the name Wandering-coder, reported that they had experience great connectivity even when taking their Starlink equipment into a forest in Idaho.

The user said that the area where they tested the Starlink connection has no cell service with any mobile carrier.

The user reported 120Mbps download speed, 12Mbps upload speed, and a latency of 37ms.

“Works beautifully. I did a realtime video call and some tests. My power supply is max 300w, and the drain for the whole system while active was around 116w,” the user reported.

Plans for Starlink

Starlink currently has over 800 satellites in orbit, which is over twice the number that Musk said were required for Starlink to provide “minor Internet service coverage.”

SpaceX claimed in its original filing to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that Starlink could provide 1Gbps speeds but would need to deploy 4,400 satellites to do so.

Musk ultimately wants to launch 42,000 satellites to provide a much more expansive and rigorous Internet product.

