Twitter launches disappearing tweets

Twitter has launched its “Fleets” disappearing tweets feature globally.

These tweets disappear after 24 hours, making them comparable to the Stories feature that is available on apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

“Some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes,” said Twitter.

“To help people feel more comfortable, we’ve been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts.”

The feature will roll out to all Twitter users in the coming days and will be available across iOS and Android. It is unclear if the feature will be available on desktop.

You can Fleet text, reactions to Tweets, photos, or videos, and customize your Fleets with various background and text options.

If you wish to share a tweet using a Fleet, you must tap the “share” icon at the bottom of the tweet and then select “Share in Fleet”.

Twitter said that stickers and live broadcasting will be available in the near future.

Users will see Fleets at the top of their timeline, and anyone who can view your full profile will be able to see your Fleets, too.

If you have your Direct Messages open, you can receive replies to their Fleets from anyone, and to reply to a Fleet, you must tap on the Direct Message.

The feature was previously tested in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, and Twitter said these users were more comfortable joining conversations by using the Fleets feature.

“Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings,” said Twitter.