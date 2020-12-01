Google launches People Cards in South Africa

Google has launched its new People Cards feature to users across Africa, allowing users to make themselves more discoverable on Search.

People Cards allow people to create their presence on Search in the form of a card (similar to a Google Search Knowledge Panel) that includes all the details they want other people to have about them.

“For many people, whether they’re content creators, business professionals, or just wanting to stand out from the crowd – having an online presence is important,“ said Google Sub-Saharan Africa head of consumer app Olumide Balogun.

“For those without a formal website, or for people who share a name with many others, this is an easy way to create or distinguish their presence on Search.”

To create a People Card, you must have a Google Account and can simply search for your name and tap the “add me to Search” prompt.

This will lead you through a process to add a photo, description, links to social profiles and other information that you want others to know.

It is important to note that for the initial card creation, a unique phone number is required and only one profile card is allowed per Google account and phone number.

“Additionally, people can report abusive content and impersonation claims through a feedback link directly from the product,” Google said.

Google said that the more information you provide in your People Card, the easier it will be for people to find you.

“For the millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered, we hope this new Search feature will help the world find them,” Google said.

“For people in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa searching on mobile phones, people cards are rolling out in English starting today.”

