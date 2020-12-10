One publisher dominates South Africa’s online space

10 December 2020

24.com, the publisher of News24, continues to dominate the South African online news space with a readership of 11 million unique browsers and 298 million page views.

This was one of the findings from the Narratiive website traffic report for November 2020.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.

What makes 24.com’s performance impressive is that its traffic is nearly the same as all its competitors put together.

It easily outperforms its closest rivals, Arena Holdings, MyBroadband, Independent Online, and Caxton Digital.

News24, 24.com’s flagship publication, is also by far the largest online publication in South Africa.

Many people predicted a decline in traffic after News24 launched a subscription service in July, but this has not happened.

Readership numbers and traffic remained stable while it has rapidly signed up people to its subscription service.

According to News24, it has signed up more than 20,000 subscribers in its first two months, which shows the popularity of the service.

It is, however, still far behind its sister publication, Netwerk24, which currently has 71,500 subscribers.

Biggest online publishers in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s top online publishers with their most prominent news publications listed beside them.

South Africa’s Top Online Publishers
Publisher Biggest Publications Unique Browsers Page Views
24.com News24
Business Insider
Netwerk24		 18,102,277 297,640,024
Arena Holdings Times Live
Sowetan Live
Business Live		 10,124,582 52,942,486
MyBroadband MyBroadband
BusinessTech		 7,369,195 28,354,618
Independent Online IOL
Daily Voice		 7,204,722 35,922,903
Caxton Digital Citizen
Guzzle		 7,012,510 34,709,336
Primedia Broadcasting EWN
702
Cape Talk		 4,981,594 22,076,125
The South African The South African 3,583,076 10,518,041
The Daily Maverick The Daily Maverick 3,456,008 14,796,721
MediaMark MSN 2,702,482 23,238,130
DStv Digital Media Mzansi Magic
SuperSport		 2,698,775 21,856,518
Sabido ENCA 2,557,175 7,838,493
Highbury Safika Media Cape Town Etc
Car Mag
Rugby Mag		 2,493,365 7,581,528
Maroela Media Maroela Media 2,192,481 23,862,760
Cars.co.za Cars.co.za 1,955,317 38,732,881
AME Moneyweb
Algoa FM		 1,657,876 7,847,985
Kagiso Media Limited Jacaranda FM
ECR		 1,486,183 4,071,760
SABC SABC News
SABC		 1,328,589 4,144,831
Mail & Guardian Online MG Online 1,006,239 2,402,675

Now read: Surprise result in new South African ISP ratings

Share your thoughts: One publisher dominates South Africa…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
One publisher dominates South Africa’s online space