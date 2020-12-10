One publisher dominates South Africa’s online space

24.com, the publisher of News24, continues to dominate the South African online news space with a readership of 11 million unique browsers and 298 million page views.

This was one of the findings from the Narratiive website traffic report for November 2020.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.

What makes 24.com’s performance impressive is that its traffic is nearly the same as all its competitors put together.

It easily outperforms its closest rivals, Arena Holdings, MyBroadband, Independent Online, and Caxton Digital.

News24, 24.com’s flagship publication, is also by far the largest online publication in South Africa.

Many people predicted a decline in traffic after News24 launched a subscription service in July, but this has not happened.

Readership numbers and traffic remained stable while it has rapidly signed up people to its subscription service.

According to News24, it has signed up more than 20,000 subscribers in its first two months, which shows the popularity of the service.

It is, however, still far behind its sister publication, Netwerk24, which currently has 71,500 subscribers.

Biggest online publishers in South Africa

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s top online publishers with their most prominent news publications listed beside them.

South Africa’s Top Online Publishers Publisher Biggest Publications Unique Browsers Page Views 24.com News24

Business Insider

Netwerk24 18,102,277 297,640,024 Arena Holdings Times Live

Sowetan Live

Business Live 10,124,582 52,942,486 MyBroadband MyBroadband

BusinessTech 7,369,195 28,354,618 Independent Online IOL

Daily Voice 7,204,722 35,922,903 Caxton Digital Citizen

Guzzle 7,012,510 34,709,336 Primedia Broadcasting EWN

702

Cape Talk 4,981,594 22,076,125 The South African The South African 3,583,076 10,518,041 The Daily Maverick The Daily Maverick 3,456,008 14,796,721 MediaMark MSN 2,702,482 23,238,130 DStv Digital Media Mzansi Magic

SuperSport 2,698,775 21,856,518 Sabido ENCA 2,557,175 7,838,493 Highbury Safika Media Cape Town Etc

Car Mag

Rugby Mag 2,493,365 7,581,528 Maroela Media Maroela Media 2,192,481 23,862,760 Cars.co.za Cars.co.za 1,955,317 38,732,881 AME Moneyweb

Algoa FM 1,657,876 7,847,985 Kagiso Media Limited Jacaranda FM

ECR 1,486,183 4,071,760 SABC SABC News

SABC 1,328,589 4,144,831 Mail & Guardian Online MG Online 1,006,239 2,402,675

