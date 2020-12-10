One publisher dominates South Africa’s online space

24.com, the publisher of News24, continues to dominate the South African online news space with a readership of 11 million unique browsers and 298 million page views.
This was one of the findings from the Narratiive website traffic report for November 2020.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.
What makes 24.com’s performance impressive is that its traffic is nearly the same as all its competitors put together.
It easily outperforms its closest rivals, Arena Holdings, MyBroadband, Independent Online, and Caxton Digital.
News24, 24.com’s flagship publication, is also by far the largest online publication in South Africa.
Many people predicted a decline in traffic after News24 launched a subscription service in July, but this has not happened.
Readership numbers and traffic remained stable while it has rapidly signed up people to its subscription service.
According to News24, it has signed up more than 20,000 subscribers in its first two months, which shows the popularity of the service.
It is, however, still far behind its sister publication, Netwerk24, which currently has 71,500 subscribers.
Biggest online publishers in South Africa
The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s top online publishers with their most prominent news publications listed beside them.
|South Africa’s Top Online Publishers
|Publisher
|Biggest Publications
|Unique Browsers
|Page Views
|24.com
|News24
Business Insider
Netwerk24
|18,102,277
|297,640,024
|Arena Holdings
|Times Live
Sowetan Live
Business Live
|10,124,582
|52,942,486
|MyBroadband
|MyBroadband
BusinessTech
|7,369,195
|28,354,618
|Independent Online
|IOL
Daily Voice
|7,204,722
|35,922,903
|Caxton Digital
|Citizen
Guzzle
|7,012,510
|34,709,336
|Primedia Broadcasting
|EWN
702
Cape Talk
|4,981,594
|22,076,125
|The South African
|The South African
|3,583,076
|10,518,041
|The Daily Maverick
|The Daily Maverick
|3,456,008
|14,796,721
|MediaMark
|MSN
|2,702,482
|23,238,130
|DStv Digital Media
|Mzansi Magic
SuperSport
|2,698,775
|21,856,518
|Sabido
|ENCA
|2,557,175
|7,838,493
|Highbury Safika Media
|Cape Town Etc
Car Mag
Rugby Mag
|2,493,365
|7,581,528
|Maroela Media
|Maroela Media
|2,192,481
|23,862,760
|Cars.co.za
|Cars.co.za
|1,955,317
|38,732,881
|AME
|Moneyweb
Algoa FM
|1,657,876
|7,847,985
|Kagiso Media Limited
|Jacaranda FM
ECR
|1,486,183
|4,071,760
|SABC
|SABC News
SABC
|1,328,589
|4,144,831
|Mail & Guardian Online
|MG Online
|1,006,239
|2,402,675
