The top Google searches in South Africa in 2020

Google has published its Year in Search for 2020, which reveals the most frequent search terms across a number of categories in South Africa.

Unsurprisingly, the search terms comprised a large number of COVID-19-related search terms and those related to local lockdown regulations.

“How to apply for an unemployment grant?” was the most searched for question in the country, ranking above “What time is the President on tonight?” and “Where to buy beer during lockdown?”

Trending search terms with local relevance included “Coronavirus”, “Level 3 lockdown South Africa”, and “Load shedding”.

South Africans were also concerned about the Sasol share price, the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products, and the results of the US presidential election.

Below are the top Google searches across various categories in South Africa:

Top trending searches

Coronavirus US elections update Sasol share price Level 3 lockdown South Africa Children’s Day Hantavirus Load shedding Cigarettes ban South Africa Teacher’s Day Leap Day

Top trending questions

How to apply for an unemployment grant? Who won the election? What time is the President on tonight? What is coronavirus? What is 5G? Where does vanilla flavouring come from? Why were cornflakes invented? Where to buy beer during lockdown? Why were chainsaws invented? How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending political figures

Joe Biden Kim Jong Un Kamala Harris Boris Johnson Angie Motshekga Ace Magashule Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Andile Lungisa Bheki Cele

Top trending personalities – Loss

Kobe Bryant Mshoza Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure Bob Mabena Naya Rivera George Floyd Chadwick Boseman Zinzi Mandela Thandeka Mdeliswa Mary Twala

Top trending recipes

Pizza dough recipe Doughnut recipe Pineapple beer recipe Banana loaf recipe Pancakes recipe Magwinya recipe Lemon meringue recipe Cinnabon recipe Naan bread recipe Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending South African personalities

Katlego Maboe Nikita Murray Edwin Sodi Lerato Kganyago Menzi Ngubane Jackie Phamotse Tino Chinyani Sophie Ndaba Nomcebo Zikode Monique Muller

Top trending sports searches

Premier League England vs South Africa PSL standings IPL Champions League South Africa vs Australia La Liga Serie A Europa League Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Top trending ‘near me’ searches

Restaurant near me Grocery stores near me Builders near me Midas near me Virgin Active near me Hardware near me Mexican food delivery near me Massage spa near me Game stores near me Hiking near me

Top trending travel searches

Trip to Mauritius Trip to Durban Trip to Thailand Trip to Mozambique Trip to Hawaii Trip to Mars Trip to Singapore Trip to Bali Trip to Jamaica Trip to Zanzibar

Now read: The tech skills that could get you into the UK