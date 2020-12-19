FPB website blocked by Firefox

The security certificate for the website of the Film and Publications Board (FPB) is flagged as revoked, causing Firefox to block access to the website.

Transport Layer Security certificates allow websites to establish an encrypted channel with browsers. This allows all communication between you and a website to remain private, by ensuring that it is unintelligible to would-be eavesdroppers.

While Firefox is outright blocking access to the FPB website, other major browsers including Chrome, Edge, and Opera appear to ignore the error.

This raises questions about whether there is just a glitch in Firefox causing a problem, or whether there is a genuine issue with the TLS certificate of the FPB website.

Verifying problems with the FPB website security certificate

Running the FPB website through the Qualys SSL Labs testing tool confirms that its security certificate is not trusted.

MyBroadband also manually checked the details of the certificate using the openssl suite of tools.

It confirmed that the current certificate assigned to the FPB website was issued on 2 October 2020 and is valid for a year.

The FPB uses a certificate authority called Certum by Asseco, which is based in Poland.

Checking the certificate with the Online Certificate Status Protocol shows that it was revoked on the morning of 20 October 2020.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” the FPB said in response to MyBroadband’s questions about its TLS certificate.

“We will request our IT Department to look into this and ensure that the certification is relevant for all web browsers. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Now read: Netflix must now follow FPB ratings rules