Second COVID-19 wave results in online news traffic spike in South Africa

Narratiive has released its website traffic report for December 2020, which showed that News24, TimesLive, and IOL are the biggest online publications in South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.

The latest statistics show that News24 attracted a readership of 12.7 million unique browsers in December.

It was followed by TimesLive with 7.1 million readers, IOL with 5.9 million, BusinessTech with 5.7 million, and EWN with 4.6 million.

The strong performance of these publications during a traditionally quiet month was fuelled by the news of a second COVID-19 wave in South Africa.

The rise of coronavirus cases saw increased restrictions in holiday hotspots and the country moving to alert level 3 on 29 December 2020.

South Africans flocked to online news portals to stay abreast of the latest developments and find out how their holiday plans are affected by the new lockdown rules.

The table below shows the top 20 online publications in South Africa, ranked based on monthly readership.

The second table shows the largest online publishers in South Africa based on their total readership in December 2020.

Biggest South African news publications

Biggest South African Online Publications Website Publisher Unique Browsers Page Views News24 24.com 12,713,534 102,256,275 TimesLive Arena Holdings 7,065,100 32,172,018 IOL Independent Online 5,908,994 28,348,853 BusinessTech MyBroadband 5,709,495 18,001,437 EWN Primedia Broadcasting 4,589,095 22,328,335 The South African The South African 3,972,870 11,449,290 ENCA Sabido 3,539,399 11,099,891 Business Insider 24.com 3,204,763 14,279,586 SowetanLive Arena Holdings 3,166,146 12,746,337 Citizen Caxton CTP 2,707,884 10,498,377 Daily Maverick The Daily Maverick 2,537,701 9,833,785 BusinessLive Arena Holdings 2,105,323 6,527,433 Maroela Media Maroela Media 1,991,784 21,278,357 MSN MediaMark 1,939,067 15,860,826 Netwerk24 24.com 1,622,318 11,729,570 MyBroadband MyBroadband 1,589,672 5,929,516 Cars Cars.co.za 1,584,217 19,938,538 Soccerladuma 24.com 1,443,087 21,281,845 Kick Off South Africa 24.com 1,262,200 15,420,671 CapeTalk Primedia Broadcasting 1,140,262 2,158,433 Biggest South African Business Publications Website Publisher Unique Browsers Page Views BusinessTech MyBroadband Media 5,709,495 18,001,437 Business Insider 24.com 3,204,763 14,279,586 BusinessLive Arena Holdings 2,105,323 6,527,433 Moneyweb AME 1,033,445 5,060,504 Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com 203,484 686,872 Biggest South African Technology Publications Website Publisher Unique Browsers Page Views MyBroadband MyBroadband Media 1,589,672 5,929,516 Techcentral NewsCentral Media 234,740 410,415 ITWeb ITWeb Limited 130,871 240,251 Memeburn Burn Media 54,757 78,063 Engineeringnews Creamer Media 33,958 115,400

Biggest South African online publishers