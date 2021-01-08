WhatsApp privacy policy change only about business messaging – Facebook

Facebook has assured that recent changes to its terms of service and privacy policy are only about business messaging.

In a statement sent to MyBroadband the company stated that WhatsApp will not be requiring data sharing with Facebook.

The company provided the statement to media following reports of a popup message that issued an ultimatum on WhatsApp users — they must accept the messaging app’s updated terms and privacy policy by 8 February 2021.

“After this date, you’ll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp,” the notice stated.

The notice in WhatsApp highlighted the following key updates to its terms and privacy policy:

WhatsApp’s service and it processes your data.

How businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

How WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across Facebook’s product portfolio.

However, after the backlash on social media regarding the ultimatum, Facebook sought to clarify that this update is about business messaging.

“There will be no change in data sharing with Facebook for non-business chats and account information, and with regard to business messaging, we are not mandating users to share data,” the company said.

“As we’ve said previously, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business. We’re providing users with ample notice to review the changes.”

Facebook said that the main thing users should keep in mind about its new policy, is that when messaging a business they will now have the option to use Facebook’s secure hosting infrastructure to host their WhatsApp chats if they don’t want to store their messages themselves.

“Every user will be notified within the chat if the business they are talking to has chosen to use Facebook’s secure hosting infrastructure to store their WhatsApp messages, and people do not have to message or interact with businesses on WhatsApp if they choose not to do so,” Facebook stated.

“Users can also still easily block a business on WhatsApp if they want.”

