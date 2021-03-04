South Africa’s biggest online publishers, and the websites they own

South Africa has five online publishers which have a readership of over 5 million unique browsers per month – 24.com, Arena Holdings, MyBroadband Media, Independent Online, and Caxton.

This was revealed in Narratiive’s February 2021 website traffic report for South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

The report showed that News24 is South Africa’s top online publication with a readership of 12 million unique browsers.

It is followed by TimesLive on 6.9 million, IOL on 6.0 million, and BusinessTech on 5.9 million.

Shifting the focus to online publishers, 24.com dominates the South African market with a readership of 18.5 million unique browsers.

24.com owns numerous prominent publications, including News24, BusinessInsider, Netwerk24, and SoccerLaduma.

Arena Holdings, which owns TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, ranked second with 11.4 million unique browsers.

MyBroadband Media, which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto, was third with 7.17 million browsers.

The top five was completed by Independent Online with 6.7 million browsers and Caxton on 6.0 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.

Top Online Publishers in South Africa Publisher Readership Publications Readership 24.com 18.52 million News24.com 12,023,769 Businessinsider.co.za 2,529,824 Netwerk24.com 1,793,797 Soccerladuma.co.za 1,363,723 Kick Off South Africa 1,352,016 Dailysun.co.za 893,547 Son.co.za 519,246 Arena Holdings 11.40 million Timeslive.co.za 6,918,753 Sowetanlive.co.za 3,364,569 Businesslive.co.za 1,657,832 Heraldlive.co.za 968,844 Dispatchlive.co.za 470,994 Broad Media 7.17 million BusinessTech.co.za 5,878,213 Mybroadband.co.za 1,709,290 Topauto.co.za 151,152 Independent Online 6.73 million Iol.co.za 6,010,689 Dailyvoice.co.za 427,661 Isolezwe.co.za 333,506 Caxton CTP 5.98 million Citizen.co.za 2,097,698 Guzzle.co.za 501,793 Rekordeast.co.za 293,000 Mobserver.co.za 281,757 Georgeherald.com 208,536 Primedia Broadcasting 4.99 million Ewn.co.za 4,124,212 Capetalk.co.za 663,105 702.co.za 403,892 The South African 3.91 million Thesouthafrican.com 3,905,529 The Daily Maverick 2.82 million Dailymaverick.co.za 2,824,550 Sabido 2.42 million Enca.com 2,400,276 MediaMark 2.11 million Msn.com 2,071,284 Gagasiworld.co.za 43,024 Highbury Safika Media 1.84 million Capetownetc.com 710,968 Carmag.co.za 601,458 Getaway.co.za 295,655 Sarugbymag.co.za 288,921 Sacricketmag.com 116,870 Maroela Media 1.76 million Maroelamedia.co.za 1,757,397

