South Africa’s biggest online publishers, and the websites they own

4 March 2021

South Africa has five online publishers which have a readership of over 5 million unique browsers per month – 24.com, Arena Holdings, MyBroadband Media, Independent Online, and Caxton.

This was revealed in Narratiive’s February 2021 website traffic report for South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

The report showed that News24 is South Africa’s top online publication with a readership of 12 million unique browsers.

It is followed by TimesLive on 6.9 million, IOL on 6.0 million, and BusinessTech on 5.9 million.

Shifting the focus to online publishers, 24.com dominates the South African market with a readership of 18.5 million unique browsers.

24.com owns numerous prominent publications, including News24, BusinessInsider, Netwerk24, and SoccerLaduma.

Arena Holdings, which owns TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, ranked second with 11.4 million unique browsers.

MyBroadband Media, which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto, was third with 7.17 million browsers.

The top five was completed by Independent Online with 6.7 million browsers and Caxton on 6.0 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.

Top Online Publishers in South Africa
Publisher Readership Publications Readership
24.com 18.52 million News24.com 12,023,769
Businessinsider.co.za 2,529,824
Netwerk24.com 1,793,797
Soccerladuma.co.za 1,363,723
Kick Off South Africa 1,352,016
Dailysun.co.za 893,547
Son.co.za 519,246
Arena Holdings 11.40 million Timeslive.co.za 6,918,753
Sowetanlive.co.za 3,364,569
Businesslive.co.za 1,657,832
Heraldlive.co.za 968,844
Dispatchlive.co.za 470,994
Broad Media 7.17 million BusinessTech.co.za 5,878,213
Mybroadband.co.za 1,709,290
Topauto.co.za 151,152
Independent Online 6.73 million Iol.co.za 6,010,689
Dailyvoice.co.za 427,661
Isolezwe.co.za 333,506
Caxton CTP 5.98 million Citizen.co.za 2,097,698
Guzzle.co.za 501,793
Rekordeast.co.za 293,000
Mobserver.co.za 281,757
Georgeherald.com 208,536
Primedia Broadcasting 4.99 million Ewn.co.za 4,124,212
Capetalk.co.za 663,105
702.co.za 403,892
The South African 3.91 million Thesouthafrican.com 3,905,529
The Daily Maverick 2.82 million Dailymaverick.co.za 2,824,550
Sabido 2.42 million Enca.com 2,400,276
MediaMark 2.11 million Msn.com 2,071,284
Gagasiworld.co.za 43,024
Highbury Safika Media 1.84 million Capetownetc.com 710,968
Carmag.co.za 601,458
Getaway.co.za 295,655
Sarugbymag.co.za 288,921
Sacricketmag.com 116,870
Maroela Media 1.76 million Maroelamedia.co.za 1,757,397

