South Africa’s biggest online publishers, and the websites they own

South Africa has five online publishers which have a readership of over 5 million unique browsers per month – 24.com, Arena Holdings, MyBroadband Media, Independent Online, and Caxton.
This was revealed in Narratiive’s February 2021 website traffic report for South Africa.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.
The report showed that News24 is South Africa’s top online publication with a readership of 12 million unique browsers.
It is followed by TimesLive on 6.9 million, IOL on 6.0 million, and BusinessTech on 5.9 million.
Shifting the focus to online publishers, 24.com dominates the South African market with a readership of 18.5 million unique browsers.
24.com owns numerous prominent publications, including News24, BusinessInsider, Netwerk24, and SoccerLaduma.
Arena Holdings, which owns TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, ranked second with 11.4 million unique browsers.
MyBroadband Media, which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto, was third with 7.17 million browsers.
The top five was completed by Independent Online with 6.7 million browsers and Caxton on 6.0 million.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.
|Top Online Publishers in South Africa
|Publisher
|Readership
|Publications
|Readership
|24.com
|18.52 million
|News24.com
|12,023,769
|Businessinsider.co.za
|2,529,824
|Netwerk24.com
|1,793,797
|Soccerladuma.co.za
|1,363,723
|Kick Off South Africa
|1,352,016
|Dailysun.co.za
|893,547
|Son.co.za
|519,246
|Arena Holdings
|11.40 million
|Timeslive.co.za
|6,918,753
|Sowetanlive.co.za
|3,364,569
|Businesslive.co.za
|1,657,832
|Heraldlive.co.za
|968,844
|Dispatchlive.co.za
|470,994
|Broad Media
|7.17 million
|BusinessTech.co.za
|5,878,213
|Mybroadband.co.za
|1,709,290
|Topauto.co.za
|151,152
|Independent Online
|6.73 million
|Iol.co.za
|6,010,689
|Dailyvoice.co.za
|427,661
|Isolezwe.co.za
|333,506
|Caxton CTP
|5.98 million
|Citizen.co.za
|2,097,698
|Guzzle.co.za
|501,793
|Rekordeast.co.za
|293,000
|Mobserver.co.za
|281,757
|Georgeherald.com
|208,536
|Primedia Broadcasting
|4.99 million
|Ewn.co.za
|4,124,212
|Capetalk.co.za
|663,105
|702.co.za
|403,892
|The South African
|3.91 million
|Thesouthafrican.com
|3,905,529
|The Daily Maverick
|2.82 million
|Dailymaverick.co.za
|2,824,550
|Sabido
|2.42 million
|Enca.com
|2,400,276
|MediaMark
|2.11 million
|Msn.com
|2,071,284
|Gagasiworld.co.za
|43,024
|Highbury Safika Media
|1.84 million
|Capetownetc.com
|710,968
|Carmag.co.za
|601,458
|Getaway.co.za
|295,655
|Sarugbymag.co.za
|288,921
|Sacricketmag.com
|116,870
|Maroela Media
|1.76 million
|Maroelamedia.co.za
|1,757,397
