Google downtime hits South Africa, again

Google has experienced problems for a second day in a row, with YouTube, Gmail, and other services down for many South Africans.

According to Downdetector the problems started around 18:00 on Thursday and escalated towards 21:00.

Users trying to access Gmail were greeted with the message “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes”.

Others reported challenges loading any Google accounts, surfing YouTube, and even using Google search.

Another downtime tracker, outage.report, reported that it received reports about Google problems from Russia, South Africa, United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

This outage follows downtime yesterday with South Africans complaining that they were unable to access Google services including search, Maps, YouTube, and Gmail.

The screenshot below from Downdetector shows the Google problems which occurred on Thursday evening.