South Africa’s most powerful online publishers revealed

The latest Narratiive website traffic report revealed that 24.com, Arena Holdings, Independent Online, Broad Media, and Caxton are the most powerful online publishers in South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

All South Africa’s largest online publishers run Narratiive website tags which makes it possible for the company to an accurate like-for-like traffic comparison.

The March 2021 Narratiive report shows that 24.com is South Africa’s largest online publisher with a monthly readership of 19.4 million browsers.

24.com is behind a few of South Africa’s largest online publications, including News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, is second on 12 million unique browsers.

The third largest online publisher is Independent Online with publications like IOL, DailyVoice, and Isolezwe.

There are three other publishers with a readership of over 6 million unique monthly browsers – Broad Media, Caxton, and Primedia.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.

Top Online Publishers in South Africa Publisher Readership Publications Monthly Readership 24.com 19.47 million News24 13.15 million Business Insider 2.39 million Netwerk24 1.70 million Soccerladuma 1.42 million Kick Off South Africa 1.28 million Arena Holdings 12.00 million TimesLive 6.89 million SowetanLive 3.39 million BusinessLive 2.05 million Independent Online 7.46 million IOL 6.38 million Daily Voice 0.55 million Isolezwe 0.52 million Broad Media 6.77 million BusinessTech 5.36 million MyBroadband 1.82 million TopAuto 0.13 million Caxton CTP 6.15 million Citizen 2.13 million Guzzle 0.56 million Primedia Broadcasting 5.57 million EWN 4.31 million 702 0.82 million Cape Talk 0.62 million

