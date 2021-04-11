South Africa’s most powerful online publishers revealed

The latest Narratiive website traffic report revealed that 24.com, Arena Holdings, Independent Online, Broad Media, and Caxton are the most powerful online publishers in South Africa.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.
All South Africa’s largest online publishers run Narratiive website tags which makes it possible for the company to an accurate like-for-like traffic comparison.
The March 2021 Narratiive report shows that 24.com is South Africa’s largest online publisher with a monthly readership of 19.4 million browsers.
24.com is behind a few of South Africa’s largest online publications, including News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24.
Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, is second on 12 million unique browsers.
The third largest online publisher is Independent Online with publications like IOL, DailyVoice, and Isolezwe.
There are three other publishers with a readership of over 6 million unique monthly browsers – Broad Media, Caxton, and Primedia.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.
|Top Online Publishers in South Africa
|Publisher
|Readership
|Publications
|Monthly Readership
|24.com
|19.47 million
|News24
|13.15 million
|Business Insider
|2.39 million
|Netwerk24
|1.70 million
|Soccerladuma
|1.42 million
|Kick Off South Africa
|1.28 million
|Arena Holdings
|12.00 million
|TimesLive
|6.89 million
|SowetanLive
|3.39 million
|BusinessLive
|2.05 million
|Independent Online
|7.46 million
|IOL
|6.38 million
|Daily Voice
|0.55 million
|Isolezwe
|0.52 million
|Broad Media
|6.77 million
|BusinessTech
|5.36 million
|MyBroadband
|1.82 million
|TopAuto
|0.13 million
|Caxton CTP
|6.15 million
|Citizen
|2.13 million
|Guzzle
|0.56 million
|Primedia Broadcasting
|5.57 million
|EWN
|4.31 million
|702
|0.82 million
|Cape Talk
|0.62 million
