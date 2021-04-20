In conversation with Phathizwe Malinga

Phathizwe Malinga is the managing director at SqwidNet, a network provider that offers low-cost access to innovative IoT (Internet of Things) solutions and operators in South Africa.

As managing director, he is responsible for driving innovation by working closely with SqwidNet’s ecosystem of partners.

Over the last two decades he has worked in the information technology and telecommunications sectors, holding many senior management roles.

Malinga began his career as a Telkom programmer before working as a project manager for Cohesion Project Management Solutions and later Dariel Solutions.

Before joining SqwidNet, Malinga was the head of software development and IT applications strategy at Life Healthcare Group.

In this discussion, Malinga summarizes how SqwidNet is doing after lockdown and outlines the target markets for IoTs.

He also clarifies whether IoTs are for companies, how they help customers, and where they can implement these solutions.

The full interview with Phathizwe Malinga is embedded below