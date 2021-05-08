4 South African publications with over 5 million readers

There are four publications in South Africa which receive over 5 million unique browsers in South Africa – News24, TimesLive, IOL, and BusinessTech.

This was revealed in the April 2021 Narratiive traffic report which ranks South Africa’s top publications.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

All South Africa’s largest online publishers run Narratiive website tags which make it possible for the company to produce an accurate like-for-like traffic comparison.

The April 2021 Narratiive report shows that News24 is South Africa’s most popular online publication with a readership of 12.35 million unique monthly browsers.

TimesLive is the second largest with 6.50 million unique browsers, followed by IOL on 6.27 million, and BusinessTech on 5.01 million.

Looking at South Africa’s top publishers, the Narratiive report showed that 24.com continuous to dominate the online publishing space.

24.com is behind top publications, including News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24, and attracted 18.62 unique browsers last month.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second 10.31 million.

It was followed by Independent Online with 7.09 million and Broad Media, which publishes BusinessTech and MyBroadband, on 6.37 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.