Facebook problems in South Africa

Many South Africans trying to access Facebook through their browser received the message “Sorry, something went wrong”.

The Facebook problems started on Monday morning at around 09:30 which seems to be isolated to some Internet service providers (ISPs).

MyBroadband tested Facebook access through numerous ISPs, and the Facebook problems only occurred on limited ISPs.

The Facebook app also does not seem to be affected by problems.

Many Twitter users commented on the downtime with posts like “Is Facebook down or is it me?” and “Why is facebook down?”.

Downdetector shows a spike in problems accessing Facebook from shortly after 09:00 on Monday morning, as shown in the chart below.