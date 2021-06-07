4 important things happening in tech today

Here’s what is happening in the tech world today:
- Apple’s WWDC: The US tech giant’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference takes place this week from 7 to 11 June, and the company is anticipated to make major announcements regarding iOS 15, MacOS 12, and the successor to the company’s M1 Macbook devices which is expected to be called the M2 Macbook. The conference will be streamed online from 19:00 SAST via the Apple website.
- Anonymous: A group claiming to be part of the Anonymous movement has issued a threat to Elon Musk following the Tesla CEO’s recent tweets surrounding cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. In their Youtube video, the group expressed Musk’s behaviour as being ignorant and inconsiderate to working class people, and has accused him of exploiting his online influence for personal gain. According to MIT researcher Harry Halpin, the Anonymous collective operates on a decentralised authority, non-extremist basis.
- Twitter: Twitter has been banned in Nigeria after the social media platform deleted a tweet from country President Muhammadu Buhari and placed him on a 12-hour suspension. India, which has the third most Twitter users per country in the world according to Statista, has also issued a warning to the social media company regarding its operations in the country. India warned that Twitter will be in danger if they do not comply with new government regulations which stipulate that Twitter must remove posts at the government’s request. The control of social media companies over free speech has been a topic of debate, with Facebook recently issuing a two-year ban against former US President Donald Trump.
- Cryptocurrency: China has continued its crackdown on cryptocurrencies, which has contributed to a dip in the cryptocurrency market. The most recent development is the banning of cryptocurrency accounts on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, which has over 511 million monthly active users according to its own financial results from September 2020. Bitcoin has dropped by nearly R480,000 since its record-high around R979,000 in April 2021, but is also trading around 14% stronger year-to-date in South Africa with the price holding steady at over R500,000 — up almost R60,000 since January.
