Massive Internet outage

A large number of websites including Reddit, Amazon, Github, Stack Overflow, gov.uk, and several news websites such as the New York Times and the BBC have been impacted by large-scale Internet outage.

Those trying to navigate to these sites were met with the message “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

While there was some speculation that the outage was related to Amazon Web Services, initial reports suggest that the problem is due to an issue with Fastly, a key content delivery network.

“We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” Fastly stated on its service status portal.

In addition to substantial outages for widely-used websites and online services, the problems at Fastly also affected the functionality of sites like Twitter, where users are complaining that they are unable to see emojis.

Twitch users have also complained that they are unable to access the popular streaming service, PayPal clients reported that they were unable to make payments, and Spotify subscribers said they had trouble streaming music.

At 12:44 on Tuesday, Fastly reported that it has identified the issue and was implementing a fix.

Update: At 12:57, Fastly said that the issue has been identified, a fix applied, and it is monitoring to ensure it remains stable.

