Wesbank hit by major outage — offline for days

Wesbank clients have complained that they have been unable to access their accounts with the financial service provider for four days.

On social media, the bank announced that it was hit by “technical difficulties” affecting multiple systems.

It said this has impacted debit orders, customer service, and response times.

Wesbank also cancelled an online vehicle that was set to take place on 10 June as a result of the downtime.

The CEO of WesBank Motor, Ghana Msibi, told MyBroadband that the bank was experiencing technical issues that are affecting the availability of some of its services.

Asked whether the outage was a result of a ransomware attack, Msibi stated that the technical issues were due to hardware failures and not a cyberattack.

Msibi said that Wesbank’s IT teams are giving the matter the utmost priority to ensure that the affected services are restored.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this issue,” said Msibi.

“We also extend our apologies to our dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) partners for the inconvenience caused by this outage.”

Msibi said that they will continue to communicate directly to their customers until the issue is resolved.