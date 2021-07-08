5 important things happening in tech today

TikTok launched a video resume pilot programme, allowing users to apply for jobs at certain companies.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

TikTok launches video resume pilot: The video-based social media app is allowing users to submit video resumes. Career-focused content has been growing on the platform under the #CareerTok hashtag, and now resumes can be found under the tag #TikTokResumes. Users can apply to entry-level and experienced positions, and the pilot programme will run from 7 July to 31 July 2021.

Visa had over R14.35 billion crypto-card spending: Reuters reported that the payment giant said clients spent over $1 billion (R14.35 billion) on crypto-linked cards in the first half of 2021. Visa said it is building partnerships with 50 cryptocurrency platforms and is making it easier for users to convert and spend cryptocurrency at over 70 million merchants worldwide.

Oxford University launches HIV vaccine trial: Known as the HIV-CORE 0052 trial, Oxford’s initiative aims at evaluating the “safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the HIVconsvX vaccine”. The HIVconsvX is a mosaic vaccine that applies to a wide range of HIV-1 variants, and the vaccine could potentially be effective in any region in the world. The trial will be conducted with 13 individuals aged between 18 and 65, and Oxford aims to report results by April 2022. There are also plans to start similar trials in Europe, Africa and the US.

Microsoft fails to fix PrintNightmare flaw completely: Microsoft issued a fix for the PrintNightmare security vulnerability that allows hackers to control a machine via the printing system remotely. However, the patch did not fix all the exploits enabled by PrintNightmare, Ars Technica reported. Security researcher Benjamin Delpy posted a Twitter video that showed him exploiting the vulnerability after the patch, hacking a system that uses a specific setting in the point and print feature.

Kaseya was notified of a security flaw in April: The Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Detection (DIVD) notified Kaseya of a vulnerability in its systems on 6 April, almost three months before a ransomware attack with global implications hit the firm. In a blog post on its website, DIVD posted a timeline showing all its work to detect and notify Kaseya of flaws in its systems, revealing that it began research on the company’s system on 1 April 2021. Kaseya declined to comment on the timeline to the Wall Street Journal.

