Twitter temporarily suspends Julius Malema

Twitter temporarily blocked firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema from posting on the social media platform on Tuesday evening.

According to a screenshot Malema posted on Instagram, the ban lasted for 12 hours and is expected to have been lifted by Wednesday morning.

“We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” Twitter’s notice to Malema read.

“While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers — no Tweets, Retweets, Fleets, follows, or likes. Your account will be restored to full functionality in 12 hours.”

Malema announced on Twitter that the EFF would join the unrest if President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to support the South African Police Service.

“No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready… they won’t kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers,” his post stated.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu posted screenshots of Malema’s most recent tweets to his timeline, complaining that Twitter suspended Malema’s account for stating a fact.

“The white capitalist establishment is desperate to protect their puppet who’s failing to provide leadership!” said Shivambu.

Julius Malema Instagram post about Twitter suspension

Julius Malema Twitter post about EFF joining riots