Most powerful news websites in South Africa

Narratiive’s July 2021 website traffic report for South Africa revealed that the country’s most popular online news publications are News24, IOL, TimesLive, and BusinessTech.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

According to the report, News24 attracted a readership of 16.1 million unique browsers last month — more than double its closest competitor.

IOL was second with 7.4 million, TimesLive third with 6.9 million, and BusinessTech fourth with 6.8 million.

24.com, the owner of News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24, was the largest online publisher with a combined readership of 22 million browsers across its sites.

Arena, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, ranked second with 11.8 million unique browsers.

The top 5 was completed by Independent Online with 8.6 million unique browsers, Broad Media on 8.4 million, and Caxton on 6.7 million.

The tremendous reach of South Africa’s online publications is unmatched in the publishing space.

The largest weekly newspaper in the country, Sunday Times, had a total circulation of 115,209 in Q1 2021. The largest daily newspaper, Daily Sun, had a circulation of 51,342.

Even if multiple people read a newspaper, it still comes nowhere close to the audiences South Africa’s top websites attract.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa and the publications they own.