Most powerful news websites in South Africa

6 August 2021

Narratiive’s July 2021 website traffic report for South Africa revealed that the country’s most popular online news publications are News24, IOL, TimesLive, and BusinessTech.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

According to the report, News24 attracted a readership of 16.1 million unique browsers last month — more than double its closest competitor.

IOL was second with 7.4 million, TimesLive third with 6.9 million, and BusinessTech fourth with 6.8 million.

24.com, the owner of News24, Business Insider, and Netwerk24, was the largest online publisher with a combined readership of 22 million browsers across its sites.

Arena, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, ranked second with 11.8 million unique browsers.

The top 5 was completed by Independent Online with 8.6 million unique browsers, Broad Media on 8.4 million, and Caxton on 6.7 million.

The tremendous reach of South Africa’s online publications is unmatched in the publishing space.

The largest weekly newspaper in the country, Sunday Times, had a total circulation of 115,209 in Q1 2021. The largest daily newspaper, Daily Sun, had a circulation of 51,342.

Even if multiple people read a newspaper, it still comes nowhere close to the audiences South Africa’s top websites attract.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa and the publications they own.

Top Online Publishers in South Africa
Publisher Readership Publications Readership
24.com 22.14 million News24.com 16.10 million
Businessinsider.co.za 2.12 million
Netwerk24.com 1.71 million
Soccerladuma.co.za 1.60 million
Kick Off South Africa 1.47 million
Dailysun.co.za 1.23 million
Arena Holdings 11.80 million Timeslive.co.za 6.86 million
Sowetanlive.co.za 3.06 million
Businesslive.co.za 2.60 million
Independent Online 8.60 million Iol.co.za 7.44 million
Dailyvoice.co.za 0.50 million
Isolezwe.co.za 0.62 million
Broad Media 8.39 million BusinessTech.co.za 6.76 million
Mybroadband.co.za 1.92 million
Topauto.co.za 0.21 million
Caxton CTP 6.71 million Citizen.co.za 2.73 million
Guzzle.co.za 0.61 million
Share your thoughts: Most powerful news websites in South…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Most powerful news websites in South Africa