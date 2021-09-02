Twitter launches Super Follows

Twitter introduced a new feature today that will allow users to charge for subscriber-only content.

According to Twitter, the feature — dubbed Super Follows — offers “a new way for people to earn monthly revenue” from followers that opt for the subscription.

Super Follows is available to accounts that meet the following eligibility criteria:

18 years or older Minimum of 10,000 active followers Based in the US Two-factor authentication enabled Active on Twitter for at least three months Tweeted 25 times in the last month — users will be expected to maintain this output if accepted

Super Follow-enabled accounts can set a monthly subscription price of $2.99 (R43.00), $4.99 (R71.90), or $9.99 (R143.95).

These accounts can identify their paying followers by the Super Followers badge.

Participating users will need to create a Stripe account to receive payouts from Twitter.

The company has set a minimum threshold of $50 to be paid out, and if the threshold is not met, the balance will roll over to the next month.

The feature has only rolled out to a small number of users in the US. These users have been asked to test Super Follows and provide feedback.

Currently only available on iOS, interested users can apply by tapping on “monetization” in the right-hand side menu and selecting Super Follows.

Twitter will estimate your potential monthly earnings from your current follower base during the sign-up process.

With the addition of this feature, the company hopes to reach $7.5 billion (R108 billion) in yearly revenue by the end of 2023.

Now Read: Apple will let media apps link to own payment systems