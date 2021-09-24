South African websites that load the fastest

24 September 2021

Tests conducted through Webpagetest.org reveal that Wootware, Bidorbuy, and Tyme Bank are the fastest loading websites in South Africa.

Website loading time is an important aspect of creating a good user experience and avoiding visitors closing the window in frustration.

It is such a crucial part of a user’s experience that Google includes site speed as a ranking factor for its search results.

Google highlighted that when users have a slow experience, they’re much less likely to find what they are looking for or purchase from a company in the future.

“For many sites, this equates to a huge missed opportunity, especially when more than half of visits are abandoned if a mobile page takes over 3 seconds to load,” Google’s Addy Osmani said.

To test the loading speed of prominent South African websites, MyBroadband used Webpagetest.org — a trusted tool for measuring website load time.

Webpagetest.org allows for testing from South Africa, which makes it well-suited to simulate a local user experience.

For these tests, the WebPageTest tool was set to appear as a Chrome browser.

MyBroadband tested the website loading times of South Africa’s top news publications, banks, and ecommerce platforms.

The loading time for each website was tested three times, from which an average loading time was calculated.

The results revealed that online shopping website Wootware had the fastest average loading time at 3.99s. Bidorbuy ranked second at 4.41s and Tyme Bank third with 4.76s.

The table below provides an overview of the loading times for prominent South African websites, ordered according to industry.

South African Online Publications
Website URL Loading time (s)
Daily Sun https://www.dailysun.co.za/ 8.01
BusinessTech https://businesstech.co.za/ 8.55
TopAuto https://topauto.co.za/ 9.69
MyBroadband https://mybroadband.co.za/ 10.18
Business Insider https://www.businessinsider.co.za/ 10.40
Maroela Media https://maroelamedia.co.za/ 11.16
EWN https://ewn.co.za/ 11.35
News24 https://www.news24.com/ 12.87
Times Live https://www.timeslive.co.za/ 14.17
Business Live https://www.businesslive.co.za/ 14.39
Sowetan Live https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/ 14.59
The South African https://www.thesouthafrican.com/ 14.73
Soccer Laduma https://www.soccerladuma.co.za/ 15.11
IOL https://www.iol.co.za/ 15.19
Daily Maverick https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/ 17.20
Netwerk24 https://www.netwerk24.com/ 17.92
Citizen https://www.citizen.co.za/ 22.04
ENCA https://www.enca.com/ 26.62
South African eCommerce Platforms
Website URL Loading time (s)
Wootware https://www.wootware.co.za/ 3.99
bidorbuy https://www.bidorbuy.co.za/ 4.41
Cars.co.za https://www.cars.co.za/ 7.78
Yuppiechef https://www.yuppiechef.com/ 7.94
Loot https://www.loot.co.za/ 8.71
Everyshop https://www.everyshop.co.za/ 11.55
Makro https://www.makro.co.za/ 12.90
Gumtree https://www.gumtree.co.za/ 12.97
JunkMail https://www.junkmail.co.za/ 13.50
Takealot.com https://www.takealot.com/ 14.34
Evetech https://www.evetech.co.za/ 14.49
TripAdvisor https://www.tripadvisor.co.za/ 20.31
South African Banks
Website URL Loading time (s)
Tyme Bank https://www.tymebank.co.za/ 4.76
Bank Zero https://www.bankzero.co.za/ 5.29
FNB https://www.fnb.co.za/ 6.99
Absa https://www.absa.co.za/ 9.94
Capitec https://www.capitecbank.co.za/ 9.96
Nedbank https://www.nedbank.co.za 15.27
Discovery Bank https://www.discovery.co.za/bank/join-discovery-bank 15.51
Standard Bank https://www.standardbank.co.za/ 20.23
South African Mobile Operators
Website URL Loading time (s)
MTN https://www.mtn.co.za/home/ 11.78
Rain https://www.rain.co.za/ 12.98
Vodacom https://www.vodacom.co.za/ 18.71
Cell C https://www.cellc.co.za/cellc/home 21.90
Telkom https://www.telkom.co.za/ 31.19

