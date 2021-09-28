Instagram Kids freeze not good enough — US lawmakers

Facebook’s decision to halt the development of “Instagram Kids” has been met with scrutiny, with lawmakers indicating that it should be abandoned entirely, according to a report from The Verge.

Democrats in the US House and Senate released a statement on 27 September deeming Facebook’s decision to pause the development of their Instagram platform for kids younger than 13 “insufficient”.

“Facebook has completely forfeited the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting young people online, and it must completely abandon this project,” the statement said.

The social media company announced on Monday that it had halted the development of “Instagram Kids” following extensive criticism.

Facebook’s decision came after several Wall Street Journal reports that were critical of the company, including a story revealing that Instagram is harmful to teenagers, particularly teen girls.

Following the reports, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn called for a hearing this week in the Senate Commerce Committee to probe Facebook executives over the research.

“Facebook’s decision to pause ‘Instagram Kids’ is a step in the right direction to ensuring a safe environment, but there is still much work to be done,” Marsha Blackburn said.

“Big Tech’s pattern of choosing profit over the wellbeing of young users is extremely concerning, and we must hold them accountable.”

Facebook’s policy chief, Nick Clegg, said that the company would release its research into how Instagram affects young people to the public in the next few days, following its release to Congress.

“We’re just making sure that all the Ts are crossed and the Is are dotted so that we can release it both to Congress and then to the public in the next few days,” Clegg said at an online event.

