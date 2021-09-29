Major changes to WhatsApp in the works

As part of WhatsApp’s forthcoming multi-device feature, the Facebook-owned messaging service will store your recent messages on its servers to give all your devices an opportunity to download them.

While these messages remain end-to-end encrypted, this is a major departure from how WhatsApp has functioned.

Until now, WhatsApp has promised to only store messages for as long as it takes to deliver them to your device.

It is not clear whether Facebook will store your chat history for a certain length of time, or if it will delete messages once they have been delivered to all your linked devices.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform’s expanded multi-device feature — Multi-Device 2.0 — will sync all chat history from WhatsApp’s servers when opening the app on a secondary device for the first time.

WABetaInfo reported that the ability to download WhatsApp chat history on a secondary device will not require the primary mobile device to have an Internet connection and that chats will be end-to-end encrypted.

The feature is currently in development and will be released in a future WhatsApp Beta update for iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, Facebook has not yet specified whether the feature will be limited to tablets or if it would also allow you to link a secondary smartphone to an account.

In July, WhatsApp started testing its multi-device in beta versions of the messaging platform on desktop, web browsers, and Facebook Portal.

It allowed users to access their messages on a maximum of four secondary devices without needing their primary smartphone to be nearby or connected to the Internet.

