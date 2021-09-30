Facebook releases internal research on Instagram’s effects on teenagers

Facebook has released its research on the effect that Instagram has on teenage mental health following a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report indicating that the company was aware of the harm that the platform could cause.

The social media company refuted the allegations in the WSJ report, suggesting that “it is simply not accurate that this research demonstrates Instagram is ‘toxic’ for teen girls.”

Facebook published two documents revealing their internal research on the matter.

Jeff Horwitz, a WSJ reporter, said that Facebook released the document “minutes after we gave the company an hour’s notice and received a commitment that they wouldn’t front-run publication.”

So here is a selection of the documents related to teen mental health that we relied on. Facebook just ran two docs — minutes after we gave the company an hour’s notice and received a commitment that they wouldn’t front-run publication. https://t.co/PgEaLT9B4R — Jeff Horwitz (@JeffHorwitz) September 30, 2021

Following their publication, WSJ reported specific results of the research, including the finding that “thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.”

It also published four other documents that were excluded from Facebook’s report of its research.

The social media company’s head of safety is scheduled to speak today at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing regarding child well-being on Instagram.

Facebook halted the development of “Instagram Kids” due to criticism faced following the “Facebook Files” WSJ report.

