Big security update for WhatsApp on iOS

WhatsApp is working on a new feature in its iOS beta that will allow users to back up their conversations with end-to-end encryption, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The feature offers the ability to secure conversation backups on iCloud from unauthorised access with a password or 64-digit encryption key.

Once encrypted, nobody—including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Apple—will be able to view the content of backed up conversations.

The feature is currently available to WhatsApp iOS beta testers, who can activate the feature by taking the following steps:

Tap on the settings tab. Select Chats and then Chat Backup. Select End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Users will then be able to create a password or an encryption key.

WhatsApp warns that “if you forget your password and lose your phone, WhatsApp cannot help you recover your backup”.

Those who want to use the feature should disable WhatsApp on their device’s backup system as conversations backed up to our iPhone are not end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp rolled out the feature for Android beta testers in July, and following testing on iOS, it should roll out for all users soon.

