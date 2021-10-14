Twitter putting ads in replies

Twitter is changing the way its users will see ads on the platform, with the new format displaying sponsored content in the middle of conversations.

Announced by Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue product lead, the new format will display ads after the “first, third, or eighth reply under a Tweet”.

The company is currently testing the update globally on Android and iOS, and Falck shared a short demonstration of how Twitter will show the new ads.

Falck’s post was met with mixed reactions, with some users offering advice on how they believe Twitter should implement the feature and others commenting on how it will cause conversations to become disjointed.

Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) October 13, 2021

The news comes a week after Twitter announced a feature that will warn users when entering a conversation that can cause a fight.

The company will display a prompt to users potentially entering heated discussions and remind them of what to consider before adding to the conversation:

Remember the human — Communicating with respect makes Twitter a better place. Facts matter — Checking the facts helps everyone. Diverse perspectives have value — Discovering new perspectives can strengthen your own.

The feature was designed to reduce the frequency of “Twitter wars”, often fuelled by misinformation.