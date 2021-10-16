South Africa’s most popular news websites revealed

16 October 2021

The September 2021 Narratiive and IAB South Africa website traffic report revealed that News24, IOL, TimesLive, and BusinessTech are the biggest news publications in South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

South African’s largest online publishers run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like traffic comparison.

The September 2021 Narratiive report shows that News24 is South Africa’s most popular online publication with a readership of 12.5 million unique monthly browsers.

IOL is the second largest with 5.88 million unique browsers, followed by TimesLive on 5.58 million and BusinessTech on 5.32 million.

24.com continuous to dominate the online publishing space in South Africa with a total readership of 18.3 million browsers across its network of sites.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second with 8.67 million browsers.

It was followed by Independent Online with 7.31 million and Broad Media, which publishes BusinessTech and MyBroadband, on 6.62 million.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa with the different publications they own.

Top Online Publishers in South Africa
Publisher Readership Publications Readership
24.com 18.30 million News24.com 12.50 million
Businessinsider.co.za 1.74 million
Netwerk24.com 1.67 million
Soccerladuma.co.za 1.51 million
Kick Off South Africa 1.23 million
Dailysun.co.za 1.21 million
Arena Holdings 8.67 million Timeslive.co.za 5.58 million
Sowetanlive.co.za 2.09 million
Businesslive.co.za 1.47 million
Independent Online 7.31 million Iol.co.za 5.88 million
Dailyvoice.co.za 0.59 million
Isolezwe.co.za 0.73 million
Broad Media 6.62 million BusinessTech.co.za 5.32 million
MyBroadband.co.za 1.81 million
TopAuto.co.za 0.23 million
Caxton CTP 5.91 million Citizen.co.za 2.63 million
Guzzle.co.za 0.64 million

