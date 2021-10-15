Four South African organisations on secret Facebook blacklist

Three South African organisations and one crime group are included in Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organisations (DIO) blacklist.

These are the Afrikaner’s Weerstandbeweging (AWB), Ossewabrandwag, The White Liberation Movement, and The Numbers Gang.

This was revealed in a recent report from The Intercept, which published a snapshot of the list obtained from a source.

Facebook uses the list as part of its moderation policy that determines what its nearly 3 billion users are allowed to say on its platforms.

However, critics have labelled the policy as an unaccountable system that punishes specific communities more severely.

“The Intercept is publishing the list because of public concerns about the bias in Facebook’s moderation so that readers may draw their own conclusions about the quality of that moderation,” the publication stated.

The list classifies DIOs under one of five categories — Hate, Crime, Terror, Militarised Social Movements, and Violent Non-State Actors.

Three South African right-wing organisations have been placed under the Hate category, which contains entities that are found to be “repeatedly dehumanising or advocating for harm against” people with protected characteristics.

Of these, only the AWB remains active with recruitment through social media and a website that is still regularly updated. Reports from 2016 suggested it had about 5,000 members.

The Ossewabrandwag opposed South Africa’s participation in World War 2 and advocated for an alliance with Nazi Germany. It was later absorbed into the National Party.

The White Liberation Movement was a neo-Nazi organisation banned during apartheid South Africa and officially disbanded in 1990.

South Africa’s notorious prison crime organisation, The Numbers Gang, has been placed in the Crime category.

No individual or organisation on the list is allowed to maintain a presence on Facebook’s platforms.

These categories have been organised into a system of three tiers under rules Facebook implemented in June.

The tiers determine the severity of the speech restrictions placed on Facebook users when discussing these particular organisations or individuals.

Facebook strictly limits speech on the harshest tier — Tier 1.

The Intercept explained that users may not express anything deemed to be praise or support about groups or individuals in this tier, even for non-violent activities.

The publication’s version of the list did not reveal under which tier the South Africans organisations were classified.

MyBroadband asked Facebook for comment, but we did not immediately receive feedback to our questions.