Facebook claims big reduction in hate speech

Facebook says that the prevalence of hate speech on the social media platform has decreased by 50% over the past three years.

The visibility of hate speech on the platform has dropped to approximately 0.05% — five views out of every 10,000.

“Data pulled from leaked documents is being used to create a narrative that the technology we use to fight hate speech is inadequate and that we deliberately misrepresent our progress,” wrote Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity at Facebook.

“This is not true.”

He also said that prevalence — rather than the number of content removals — is the most vital metric to consider when analysing issues such as hate speech as it shows how much users see hate speech on Facebook.

“Focusing just on content removals is the wrong way to look at how we fight hate speech. That’s because using technology to remove hate speech is only one way we counter it,” stated Rosen.

“We need to be confident that something is hate speech before we remove it. If something might be hate speech but we’re not confident enough that it meets the bar for removal, our technology may reduce the content’s distribution or won’t recommend Groups, Pages or people that regularly post content that is likely to violate our policies.”

Rosen said they also use technology to flag content for more review.

The social media company released this information in response to allegations from whistleblower Francis Haugen and the Wall Street Journal, suggesting the narrative that its hate speech-fighting systems are inadequate is untrue.

“There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” Haugen said in a 60 Minutes interview.

“Facebook over and over again chose to optimise for its own interests like making more money.”