Facebook will downgrade group posts for policy violations

Facebook will soon begin down-rating posts in Groups by users who previously violated its community standards.

This will result in posts by these users having less visibility to other users in the same groups.

In addition, this down-rating will apply across all of Facebook.

Users whose posts were flagged for policy violations in one group will see their post visibility downgraded in all groups across the platform.

These rules will apply to a user who’s had a post removed due to a Community Standards violation in the past 90 days. Those with multiple removed posts will face more severe consequences.

Facebook says the move aims to prevent rulebreakers from reaching other members of the community.

The new post visibility policy is in addition to previous Facebook policies that cracked down on rulebreakers posting, commenting, and inviting other users.

“It’s important to us that people can discover and engage safely with Facebook groups so that they can connect with others around shared interests and life experiences,” said Facebook VP of Engineering Tom Alison.

“That’s why we’ve taken action to curb the spread of harmful content, like hate speech and misinformation.”

An additional feature that Facebook will be implementing is “Flagged by Facebook” which allows group admins to appeal content that has been removed from their group.

Admins can remove the flagged content themselves or submit a review to Facebook with additional feedback as to why they feel the specific content should remain on the platform.

This content will be hidden from users until Facebook reviews it with the admin feedback and determines whether it violates community guidelines.

Facebook has faced scrutiny over the policing of content in groups, and has been criticised that it fuels divisiveness and extremism.

Facebook has been implementing stricter policies regarding groups since the 2020 US presidential election, The Verge reported, as groups were used to spread misinformation.