Instagram allows users to share links in stories — No more “link in bio”

Instagram announced that an update will be arriving for all users that will allow them to share web links directly in Instagram stories.

“Link in bio” is a phrase that has become synonymous with Instagram for content creators wanting to share external content with their audience on the platform.

Creators may want to share content such as links to online shops promoting their products, affiliate marketing links, educational resources on current topics, and a host of other reasons.

“From organizing and educating around equity, social justice, and mental well-being to showcasing new product drops to customers, link sharing is helpful in many ways — so now we’re giving access to everyone,” said Instagram.

Up until now, users have been mostly reliant on placing links in the bios on their profile pages with only verified accounts or accounts with more than 10,000 followers being able to place links within stories.

“We made this decision based on feedback we heard from the community about how impactful it would be for creators and businesses of all sizes to benefit from link sharing to grow in the same way larger accounts do,” Instagram said.

Users will be able to add links to their stories in the same way as other stickers such as polls, GIFs, music, and locations.

Users can add links to their stories by:

Taking a photo in Instagram’s story mode, uploading content to a story, or using the Create feature in Instagram stories. Select the sticker tool normally used for adding stickers such as GIFs or music and select the new Link sticker. Users can now add the link to the content they wish to promote to the sticker and share their stories.

Instagram says it is working on making the sticker more customizable so that it will be clear to users where the link will take them.

Instagram has also said that accounts that share harmful content such as misinformation or hate speech will not have access to sharing links via stories.

