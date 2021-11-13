South Africa’s most popular online news publications

13 November 2021

The October 2021 Narratiive website traffic report revealed that News24, BusinessTech, and IOL are the biggest news publications in South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

South African’s top online publishers run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like traffic comparison.

The latest report showed that News24 remained South Africa’s most popular online publication with a readership of 12.2 million unique monthly browsers.

BusinessTech ranked second with 5.9 million unique South African browsers, followed by IOL on 5.7 million, and TimesLive on 4.9 million.

24.com, which owns News24 and Netwerk24, continued to dominate online publishing in South Africa with a total readership of 18.7 million browsers.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second with 8.1 million browsers.

It was followed by Broad Media, which publishes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and TopAuto, on 7.5 million.

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s most popular online news publications and their respective readership numbers.

South Africa’s Top Online Publishers
Website Readership (Unique Browsers) Page Views
News24 12.2 million 90.1 million
BusinessTech 5.9 million 20.9 million
IOL 5.7 million 24.9 million
TimesLive 4.9 million 21.1 million
The South African 3.7 million 9.4 million
Citizen 2.7 million 10.4 million
MSN 2.4 million 23.1 million
EWN 2.4 million 11.1 million
MyBroadband 2.2 million 8.3 million
SowetanLive 2.2 million 8.1 million
Business Insider 2.2 million 7.0 million
Daily Maverick 2.1 million 8.4 million
ENCA 2.1 million 5.7 million
Maroela Media 1.8 million 22.6 million
Netwerk24 1.7 million 15.9 million
BusinessLive 1.5 million 4.9 million
Moneyweb 1.4 million 5.8 million
Kick Off South Africa 1.3 million 15.0 million
Supersport 1.3 million 8.4 million
Soccer Laduma 1.3 million 16.1 million
Share your thoughts: South Africa's most popular online n…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
South Africa’s most popular online news publications