The October 2021 Narratiive website traffic report revealed that News24, BusinessTech, and IOL are the biggest news publications in South Africa.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic statistics for South African websites.

South African’s top online publishers run Narratiive website tags, making it possible to produce an accurate like-for-like traffic comparison.

The latest report showed that News24 remained South Africa’s most popular online publication with a readership of 12.2 million unique monthly browsers.

BusinessTech ranked second with 5.9 million unique South African browsers, followed by IOL on 5.7 million, and TimesLive on 4.9 million.

24.com, which owns News24 and Netwerk24, continued to dominate online publishing in South Africa with a total readership of 18.7 million browsers.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLive, SowetanLive, and BusinessLive, was second with 8.1 million browsers.

It was followed by Broad Media, which publishes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and TopAuto, on 7.5 million.

The table below provides an overview of South Africa’s most popular online news publications and their respective readership numbers.